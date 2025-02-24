World's thinnest foldable is making its availability even thinner

What you need to know

Oppo recently had a successful global launch of the world’s thinnest foldable, the Find N5.

However, the launch doesn’t seem “actually” global after all since it is missing some key markets.

While the device isn’t coming to the U.S., the company isn’t bringing it to Europe as well.

Oppo just unveiled its latest creation, the Find N5, which is the slimmest foldable phone they’ve ever made, and for the global markets. However, it seems like Oppo might not be expanding its release to other countries like Europe.

The company has confirmed in a statement given to a YouTuber, The Tech Chap (via 9to5Google), alongside ComputerBase publication indicating that it isn’t bringing its thinnest foldable, the Find N5, to Europe. It also means the device is highly unlikely to be available in Germany as well.

Here’s the statement given by Oppo:

“At OPPO, we carefully tailor our product launchers to each region based on in-depth market research and strategic priorities. The Find N5 will not be launching in Europe. Instead, in Q1 2025, we will introduce the Reno13 series across Europe on February 24, offering consumers more choices with cutting-edge AI features and stylish, trend-forward designs. Stay tuned for updates.”

The latest update should be quite disappointing for consumers across Europe and the U.K. region as the Find N5 has been one of the most anticipated foldable phones that the tech industry has witnessed in recent times. Plus, Oppo’s sibling OnePlus has also recently announced that it isn’t bringing any foldable this year, closing the gates of the OnePlus Open 2.

It has also been the highly anticipated device, and ever since the Find N5 surfaced on the web, rumors were floating around that it could be dubbed the OnePlus Open 2 in global markets including Europe, the U.K., and the U.S.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Oppo Find N5 made its debut on February 20 in Singapore, marking a global launch. Even in the accompanying press release, the company noted that the Find N5 “marks a new phase in Oppo’s global expansion.” On the contrary, the device is skipping markets like the U.K., the U.S., and Europe.

Other than the availability aspect of the Find N5, the foldable phone turned out to be a great handset, making the competition sweat. The device’s ultra-thin design, ability to easily hold and use, and no visible crease, alongside a great display, battery, and IPX9 ingress protection, happen to be the key takeaways of the Find N5, which is about to go on sale in the coming weeks.