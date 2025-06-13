What you need to know

Nothing's next flagship Phone 3 will be sold in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Nothing's CEO Carl Pei said that the smartphone market in the US is dominated by two players, and people are looking for a shift.

Nothing Phone 3 will be available for general sale in the U.S. and Canada via Nothing's website, Amazon, and Best Buy

Nothing has been dropping several teasers for its next flagship device — Phone 3, that is set to launch next month. Recently, Nothing's CEO Carl Pei sat down with the folks at TechCrunch to discuss the phone's availability, specifically in the North American region.

Speaking to the publication, Pei pointed out that the company always had plans to bring the new flagship model to the U.S. "We have always said we are building for the long term, and now we’re ready to take that next step in the U.S. Phone (3) is not just another launch. It is a signal of where we are as a company," he added.

As for the availability of the device, the publication notes that, Phone 3 will support AT&T and T-Mobile coverage in the U.S. with multi-band support for 4G and 5G — broadening its carrier compatibility from its previous models. The Nothing Phone 3 will also be sold via the company's website and on Amazon.

Additionally, TechCrunch mentions, Nothing is partnering with Best Buy to sell its new flagship, along with its first-ever over-ear headphone model, Headphone 1, that is set to launch on July 1 as well.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Historically, Nothing's flagship phones have been somewhat difficult to obtain in the U.S. Phone 1 was not officially released for general sale in the U.S., but was made available through a "Beta Membership" program. Things changed with the company's second flagship, Nothing Phone 2, which was generally available for sale in the US and Canada.

Carl Pei has also indicated as much back in April, when a fan asked if the Nothing Phone 3 "is coming to the U.S. besides on your beta channel?" Pei replied, saying "100%," with the American flag emoji next to it.

Furthermore, the publication stated that the company saw a significant number of users switching from other brands to Nothing, which is why it plans to intensify efforts to attract even more North American customers. Pei added that the U.S. smartphone market is dominated by two players (likely Samsung and Apple), and that people are seeking a change from this norm.

Nothing phones are known for their distinctive design, including the customizable Glyph Interface and transparent elements, which set them apart from most other major smartphones on the market. This visual identity has been a unique selling point for the company, and that's what the CEO seems to be depending upon with the Phone 3 as well.

"This is the right product, and the right moment, to start scaling in North America,” Pei confirmed.