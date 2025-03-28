What you need to know

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra launch event is scheduled for April 10 in China, with potential global availability yet to be confirmed.

The Find X8 Ultra features two enhanced periscopic telephoto cameras with significantly improved light intake offering superior low-light photography.

Alongside the Ultra model, Oppo will introduce the Find X8s series, Oppo Watch X2 Mini, and Oppo Pad 4 Pro.

Oppo is gearing up for a new launch event in China next month, wherein the company will be announcing a bunch of new products under the popular Find X8 series, including the Find X8 Ultra, the successor to the Find X7 Ultra.

The company has started teasing the launch date set for April 10 — on Weibo accounts alongside Oppo Find series product manager Zhou Yi Bao, who also seems to be revealing important insights into the upcoming new phones. The teaser images indicate that we should be seeing Hasselblad integration staying intact with the Find X8 Ultra.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Oppo via Weibo) (Image credit: Oppo via Weibo)

The device is all set to take on the latest flagships in the market again with its two periscopic telephoto cameras. In the latest Weibo post (via Notebookcheck), Oppo has confirmed that it has improved light intake on both the sensors, wherein the 3x periscopic lens manages to gain 150% light intake and the 6x lens increases light intake by 251% — when compared to the predecessor Find X7 Ultra.

Very recently, Bao has also shared a photo shot of the upcoming flagship Find X8 Ultra and compared the same shot taken by the latest iPhone 16 Pro. When put side by side, the Oppo phone has managed to outshine the iPhone 16 Pro as the shot was captured in a darker environment. The red neon lighting in the photo is bright red as seen on the X8 Ultra, whereas the iPhone turned it orange.

Image 1 of 2 Shot on Find X8 Ultra (Image credit: Zhou Yi Bao via Weibo) Shot on iPhone 16 Pro (Image credit: Zhou Yi Bao via Weibo)

Similarly, the person’s avatar is seen in blue on the iPhone 16 Pro, whereas in the Find X8 Ultra, the person is more clear and real, as noted by Bao, and all thanks to Ultra’s night portrait professional lens alongside a new Danxia color lens.

Bao has further confirmed that along with the Find X8 Ultra, the company is also announcing two new Find X8s series phones on April 10. The Find X8s will have a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Find X8s Plus comes with a 6.59-inch panel. Both phones are believed to be carrying a lighter form factor yet having a strong build and a large glacier battery capacity.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Other expected product launches from the upcoming event include Oppo Watch X2 Mini and Oppo Pad 4 Pro. It is still unclear whether the Find X8 Ultra launch is limited to China or global markets would witness the handset as well, because previous Ultra iterations were limited to China.