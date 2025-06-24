What you need to know

The Mix Flip 2 will likely feature the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, along with at least 12GB of RAM and Android 15, per the latest benchmark test.

It is expected to have a 6.85-inch primary folding screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4.01-inch external screen.

The phone will likely include dual 50MP primary cameras, a 5100mAh or 5600mAh battery, and support for 67W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi took its sweet time in announcing the first clamshell phone last year, dubbed the Mix Flip. And, its successor Mix Flip 2 has now been teased, and it seems to have also hit the Geekbench, revealing its chipset and other details.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter) has shared the first possible teaser image (found via Weibo) of the Flip 2 next to possible Geekbench results of the alleged clamshell phone from the company.

Here’s your first look at the Xiaomi MIX Flip 2.Clean design. Leica cam. Multiple finishes.Image via: 西厅鹿鸣 (Weibo)#Xiaomi #MIXFlip2 pic.twitter.com/RhIbfse5fCJune 23, 2025

Per the teaser image, the successor is likely to carry a similar design language as the Mix Flip, featuring a prominent cover screen with sizable primary cameras (Leica-powered) overlaying on top of the screen. While the color options showcased in the teaser look conventional, users are likely to experience some kind of texture or pattern, presumably for a better finish.

The alleged device is internally called Xiaomi 2505APX7BC — achieved a 2835 single-core rating alongside an 8550 multi-score rating on the latest Geekbench test conducted on Monday (June 23).

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 2505APX7BC just made a splash on Geekbench!🔳 Snapdragon 8 Elite (8-core)⚡ 2 cores @ 4.47 GHz⚡ 6 cores @ 3.53 GHz🎮 Adreno 830 GPU🍭 Android 16💾 12GB RAM#Xiaomi #MixFlip2 pic.twitter.com/bQWOouZ5mQJune 23, 2025

The device can be seen running on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same SoC that powers some of the best Android phones available today.

It is encouraging to see Xiaomi opting for the octa-core CPU on the second iteration of the clamshell phone, just like its previous flagships, like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The upcoming clamshell from Xiaomi is expected to ship with at least 12GB of RAM and Android 15 running out of the box.

Power house in a clamshell

Per the latest information on Weibo, the Mix Flip 2 is expected to launch as early as June 26 and is tipped to launch globally alongside China. The primary folding screen will supposedly measure 6.85 inches, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. The external screen, on the other hand, will likely measure 4.01 inches and support most of the applications on the handset without the need to open up the clamshell often.

The two primary cameras are expected to be 50MP cameras each, and the device should likely have either a 5100mAh or 5600mAh battery capacity based on the region availability. Lastly, it is tipped to support 67W fast charging, next to 50W wireless charging.

With the tipped launch date, it appears Xiaomi will likely release the Mix Flip 2 right before the Galaxy Z Flip 7 from Samsung, which now officially has a July 9 launch date.