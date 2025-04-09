What you need to know

Xiaomi announces its Android 16 Developer Preview Program for those creating apps for its upcoming upgrade.

The preview will provide developers with the tools needed to develop their apps to sort of issues, but it's only accepting the Xiaomi 15 and 14T Pro models.

Google recently achieved "Platform Stability" with Android 16, meaning its on track to deliver the next major OS in Q2.

Xiaomi is in the early stages of Android 16 development, and those creating apps can get a head start, too.

The Chinese OEM announced the start of its Android 16 Developer Preview Program for early app development (via Location Tracking Hub). Similar to Google, Xiaomi is encouraging interested developers to take part in its preview program, which provides all the tools they will need to "improve the compatibility" and develop their Android 16-supported apps. Interested parties are restricted to a pair of phones to start.

Xiaomi states its developer preview is accepting the Xiaomi 15 and the 14T Pro.

The announcement post states developers can get started in one of two ways: a local update or a fastboot update. For the former, devs must ensure their Xiaomi 15 is running OS2.0.109.0.VOCMIXM or higher. Owners of a 14T Pro need to have installed OS2.0.103.0.VNNMIXM or higher. The company has provided a complete guide on "how to" get started with the developer preview.

Xiaomi's post didn't tease any new features, so it's unclear if developers can expect to see anything new before a more public beta for users drops.

An Early Android 16

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

We're nearing the full release of a much earlier Android OS upgrade from Google as Android 16 reached "Platform Stability." The update in late March marked a major milestone for the next software update as Google progresses with a rapid timeline for the future of Android. Platform Stability means all in-app behaviors have been finalized, and developers are given one last call for final changes to their apps.

April will hold any last-minute adjustments from Google and developers before it drops in users' hands. Google said, "We’re putting additional energy into working with our device partners to bring the Q2 release to as many devices as possible." Android 16 is expected to launch by the end of June.

So, it's no surprise that Xiaomi is getting started on a developer preview of its own while it toils away at its HyperOS Android 16-skin.

Other OEMs have also started working on their Android 16 versions, like OnePlus and its flagship 13 model. Consumers with that device are getting their first glimpse of Android 16 as the company prepares for a rapid launch.