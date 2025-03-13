What you need to know

Google announces Android 16 Beta 3, bringing accessibility tools along with it.

It brings a feature that allows low-vision users to read texts more comfortably with Text Outline.

Android 16 Beta 3 introduces a feature called "Local Network Protection," allowing users more control over which apps can access their devices.

It has also expanded Auracast compatibility with support for hearing aids, making those who use one feel more involved during public announcements, concerts, etc.

Google officially dropped a new beta version of the upcoming Android 16 update today (Mar. 13), which is set to debut in June.

In a press release, the company said that Android 16 Beta 3 has reached the "Platform Stability" stage and that this will be available to all enrolled users, including those with Pixels.

This means that all in-app behaviors are final, i.e., the actions that users will take within a certain app. And app developers have been given a final call to make necessary changes to their apps to avoid compatibility issues with the updated OS.

Every Beta version comes with its own set of fun features, but this time, Google is keeping it short. It stated that since this is the last stage of the OS development cycle, "there are only a few new things in the Android 16 Beta 3 release." Let's break it down for you.

Text with enhanced contrast before(left) and after(right) Android 16's new outline text accessibility feature (Image credit: Google)

First off, this beta version is bringing a new accessibility tool for those with low vision who struggle to read texts due to certain contrast sensitivity. To help these users, the OS will outline text and change the background color of the text box, making the text pop and increasing legibility. The image above provides an example of what this will look like.

Secondly, along with this feature, it will also bring something called "Local Network Protection," which will essentially act as a gatekeeper for home devices. It will seek permission when an app tries to access/connect to devices like printers, smart TVs, or any other gadget that shares your Wi-Fi or Data — giving more control to the user. Google adds that developers can opt-in for this feature to "test your app and identify any parts that rely on local network access."

Auracast support for hearing aids

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Along with the above features, Google is finally bringing "Auracast" support to Pixels, which allows audio to be broadcast from one source to several others. This also offers additional accessibility as it's compatible with hearing aids and earbuds.

For instance, people with hearing aids may miss out on important announcements that happen in public spaces like train stations or concerts due to extensive external noise. However, with Auracast's support, users can directly tune into Auracast broadcasts from compatible devices like TV streamers to receive direct audio streams to their hearing aids. This feature also gives users the ability to personalize their broadcast streams.

It is important to note that only LE audio-compatible hearing aids from companies like GN Hearing and Starkey are supported. Samsung Galaxy devices with One UI 7 (Android 15) and Pixel 9 devices running the Android 16 beta can be connected to public streams.

"To make access to streams convenient for all, we also partnered together on a QR code standard to connect to broadcasts without needing to go into your settings," the press release added. People with Pixel 9 devices have first dibs on QR code access.

(Image credit: Google)

Finally, Google states that it's in the homestretch before it publicly releases Android 16 to the masses. That said, there could be a few more final beta releases before the launch set to happen by the end of June. "We’re putting additional energy into working with our device partners to bring the Q2 release to as many devices as possible," the company said.