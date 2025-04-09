What you need to know

OnePlus 13 users can now give Android 16 Beta 2 a test run and see what this new OS feels like on their phones.

The company put out a detailed guide for developers and advanced users who'd like to test out the new software.

OnePlus does caution users about known issues and the risk of bricking their phones, during this upgrade process.

OnePlus 13 owners are in for a new experience as the company just announced that it is making Android 16 Beta 2 available to developers and advanced users.

In a detailed community post, the company said that it is giving users early access to the latest Android experience. This is the first time that OnePlus has made a beta version of a new OS available to its users. With this release, it "hope(s) to empower app developers and early adopters in our community to build even better software experiences."

It should be noted that while this is Android 16 Beta 2 (Pixel phones are currently on Android 16 Beta 3), this is the first Android 16 beta version available for the OnePlus 13.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

But before you get all excited, it is important to know that this upgrade isn't for new or inexperienced users who are unfamiliar with unstable software versions. And it also isn't for folks who use the OnePlus 13 as their primary device for daily tasks.

As the community post points out, there are notable bugs and issues that users will come across once they've upgraded to the Android 16 Beta 2. Some of them are that the device may restart when answering a call using Bluetooth headsets, users can encounter lag and display issues in the camera viewfinder and thumbnail in certain scenarios, the phone's camera crashes when switching between different camera modes, specifically the Macro mode and Ultra Steady mode.

That said, there are other issues that you may come across, making the device lag more than usual.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

For those who intend to go ahead with the upgrade, the company cautions users that "there is a risk of bricking your phone" if they do not follow the upgrade manual to the T. So it is advised that you back up all the important files on your phone before attempting to upgrade the software.

Other things to keep in mind during this upgrade are that the phone needs to have at least 30% battery and storage space of more than 4GB. Additionally, the current software version must be 15.0.0.703 or below to upgrade to Android 16 Beta 2. "If you're on a higher version, you'll need to downgrade first," OnePlus added. Lastly, OnePlus 13 phones on T-Mobile and Verizon carriers are not compatible with the Android 16 Beta 2.

If you're someone who checks all the above boxes and is ready to give the beta a test drive, then be sure to follow this upgrade guide carefully to be one of the first people to experience Android 16 Beta 2 on OnePlus phones.