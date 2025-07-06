What you need to know

The latest firmware for the OnePlus 13 enables remote control support for Windows PCs, allowing users to access files and control their computer from their OnePlus 13.

The handset users also gain a Game Camera for live screenshots and flashback recording during gameplay.

The update also includes a Speaker Cleaner for optimal audio performance, and a Drag & drop feature for images and text in third-party apps, along with a "reduce white points" option for color sensitivity.

With a new OnePlus event just around the corner, the company, on the other hand, has started rolling out updates to its prominent flagship, the OnePlus 13. It is a sizable update that has begun rolling out in the U.S.

The latest firmware bears the CPH2655_15.0.0.832(EX01) build number, which includes the latest June Android security patch. As mentioned, it is a notable update that features 7.47GB and brings some new features, numerous bug fixes, and improvements.

The latest update helps its users gain remote control support for Windows PC. They can control their PC and access its files remotely on their Android handset. Plus, the update also includes improvements across cellular network algorithms to ensure users have smoother network connections.

The other new addition with the update is a Game Camera, with which users can have Live screenshots and Flashback recordings — that further help users to capture their favorite gaming moments.

The OnePlus 13 also gains a Speaker cleaner feature, which, as the name suggests, helps clean the phone speakers to ensure users have optimal speaker performance. The new feature can be handled by navigating to Phone Manager> Tools> More> Accessibility & convenience> Speaker cleaner.

The update also incorporates a Drag & drop feature that lets users utilize gestures "to perform actions" on images and text in third-party apps. Another option also for users to reduce white points allows users to have some comfort for those with color sensitivity issues. Both these come under "Accessibility & convenience" settings on the OnePlus 13.

More improvements

Here are some of the other new system-wide improvements from the changelog:

​​You can now search for app names in Settings to quickly view app details or manage apps.

You can now perform fuzzy searches with spaces in Settings.

Improves the floating bar responsiveness of floating windows.

Improves the animation when exiting Quick Settings and the Notification drawer for better responsiveness and smoother transitions.

You can now seamlessly open an app from Quick Functions when the screen is locked.

When notifications are stacked, the latest notification will now display a summary showing the number of undisplayed notifications and their sources.

Improves the color effect of the navigation bar background and app icons in some scenarios for better consistency of colors.

Improves the Recent Tasks feature, which now supports more apps to run in the background.

Optimizes the display order of search results in Settings.

The latest OnePlus community page post from early this month also indicates that a similar update including the June security patch has also started rolling out to the flagship's sibling, the OnePlus 13R, and it bears the OxygenOS 15.0.0.832 version.