Nothing Phone 1 receives new Privacy Space and Hotspot Manager features.

The update also includes fixes for Glyph Composer and accessibility issues, along with general stability enhancements.

The firmware also incorporates the latest June Android security patch.

Nothing is gearing up for its next product early next month, where we will get to see the flagship Phone 3. On the other hand, the original Phone 1 is still getting some love as the company just released a new software update for the handset with some new features.

Nothing OS V3.2-250610-1104 is the latest firmware, which is rolling out this week for the Phone 1 users. It brings in a new Privacy Space that can be accessed via swiping right in the app drawer, "for quick and easy access" for users' secure zone. Users will further be able to create an individual privacy password that can work with both App Locker and the new Privacy space.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

According to the firmware changelog shared by the company, the other new feature appears to be the Hotspot Manager, which, as the name suggests, helps Phone 1 owners to easily manage their devices connected to the hotspot.

Alongside these new features, there are some other notable improvements with the new firmware. Glyph Composer seems to have issues when playing music, as an incorrect light strip was triggered — and that seems to have been addressed with the update.

Further, users will now be able to utilize the touch feedback toggle in their Settings while disabling the face unlock vibration for the lock screen. The accessibility issues in Launcher, Gallery, and other apps have also been addressed in the latest firmware.

Lastly, Phone 1 users are also assured of general bug fixes, next to stability enhancements with the firmware. It also includes the latest June Android security patch as well.

Phone 3 gearing up

(Image credit: Nothing)

That said, Nothing is set to launch its next flagship, Phone 3 — the mighty successor to the Phone 2 from 2023, along with its brand new Headphone 1, the first over-the-ear pair of headphones from the company.

The Phone 3 will also bid adieu to the Glyph interface in favor of a new Matrix Interface, and the flagship Android phone is also confirmed to be shipping with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, next to a promise of five major Android OS upgrades.