Nothing introduced Essential Space at the start of the year on the Phone 3a and 3a Pro. It is an AI-powered app that effectively stores all your vital information. The company is now introducing additional features, making it even smarter.

Late last week, Nothing rolled out an update that incorporates Google Calendar. It allows users to sync their to-dos lists directly into Google Calendar. The new ability can be found in Essential Space preferences, wherein users will need to enable permission settings of their respective calendar and accounts to enable the full integration.

Next to the calendar integration, the Essential Space also gains additional new features like Editable Memory, which helps the utility to learn more about your preferences when you need a review, or when a users needs help editing and refining summaries.

Another feature that is editable is the Essential Recorder. Users who prefer to record meetings, interviews, or conversations will now be able to fix AI summaries with the edit feature. Further, these recorded moments are now shareable as well. They can be shared in notable formats like via an image, PDF, or Markdown, One tap, or fully packaged.

Who gets it first?

As mentioned, the Essential Space feature is available for Nothing Phone 3a, 3a Pro, and even the latest Nothing Phone 3. It works along the new Essential hardware key that sits on the right pane of the handset. As for the new update and integration, Nothing notes that it is available for Phone 3 at the moment.

On the other hand, Nothing last week also confirmed that the Phone 3 has gained a retail software release, which features a PWM rate change, from 2,160Hz to 960Hz — to improve the screen’s picture and quality at low brightness. The company’s spokesperson has further stated "...we found display performance at low brightness produces the best quality picture with this updated rate, so we have prioritised picture quality for the final retail software."