What you need to know

Nothing announced the signup period for its OS 4.0 (Android 16) closed beta test.

Phone 3 users can begin signing up, which will begin by showcasing "Android 16's native" features on the device.

The closed beta is expected to run through August and into "early" September before its Open Beta is slated to begin.

Those (im)patiently awaiting Android 16 on Nothing's latest flagship can enjoy this appetizer of an announcement.

This morning (July 30), Nothing announced that it is beginning its closed beta signup period for its OS 4.0testing. As expected, this initial closed beta test is for the Phone 3 model, which runs Android 16 throughout its entirety. Nothing explains to interested testers that this first build will focus on "delivering Android 16’s native features as well as implementing a more robust design system which will set the foundation for a more cohesive UI moving forward."

The company didn't divulge the features users could see on the Phone 3; however, it highlighted the conditions users might meet before joining.

Considering it's an early beta, Nothing stresses confidentiality to potential testers. It also teases that this first closed beta will likely last between August to "early" September. Nothing is looking for users who utilize their Phone 3 daily and are willing to engage and provide feedback to the team.

Users can begin filling out the signup form for the Nothing OS 4.0 closed beta. You have until 12 pm ET on August 3 to get your name in the running for eligibility. Nothing teases that it will run an Open Beta for its Android 16 test, which is slated to begin in September.

The flagship evolves

(Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing launched the Phone 3 on July 1, and as the company's "true flagship," the company pushed more of that appeal with AI, a snappy Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, and more. Shortly after, the company's CEO, Carl Pei, highlighted plans to bring Android 16 to users this year. Pei's comments informed users that Android 16, under Nothing OS 4.0, would likely launch toward the end of Q3.

Considering the closed beta is running through August into early September, and the Open Beta is starting in September, maybe Nothing's fast-tracking its next OS release to meet that deadline.

Either way, Pei states that the Phone 3 will receive the upgrade first before older models, like the Phone 2.

In a similar vein, Nothing's co-founder, Akis Evangelidis, dropped some welcome insight about the Phone 3's software lifespan. The company is preparing to support the Phone 3 with five years of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security patches. While its Android OS side isn't quite up to Google's or Samsung's level of support, it's a good start in Nothing's "true flagship" direction.