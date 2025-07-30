What you need to know

Meta could be giving its smartwatch "Project Milan" a second shot with a new Chinese manufacturer.

The Meta smartwatch is rumored to come equipped with built-in cameras for video calls and photography.

According to a recent report, we may see this smartwatch launch or at least be teased at the annual Meta Connect conference in September.

Meta has been trying to get its foot in the smartwatch scene, and it seems like the company is giving its "Project Milan" another go. According to a recent report from DigiTimes Asia, the company could be partnering with a Chinese manufacturing company, Huaqin, reportedly its primary production partner.

The publication further notes that despite the project being shelved in 2022, it could be revealed sometime in September this year. Some speculate that the reason Meta held off on its smartwatch project was that this prototype had the bottom camera, which "caused issues with another feature for translating nerve signals from the wrist into digital commands."

However, another new leak from tipster Kamila Wojciechowski in 2024 claimed that Meta had allegedly restarted in-house smartwatch development, using Android software, a Qualcomm CPU, and an improved design.

As for what to expect from this wearable, we got to see some images of the alleged prototype of the watch sporting what looks like two cameras. Making it one of the first smartwatches to show up with built-in lenses. It is speculated to get a 5MP front camera for video calls and a 12MP rear camera for photography that could be used "when the face has been detached."

Other rumored features of the Meta smartwatch include Wi-Fi, GPS, and cellular connectivity via eSIM, some of Meta's apps, along with "daily activity tracking, workouts, the photo gallery, heart rate monitoring, calendar, settings, and breathing."

As for its battery capacity, the watch will supposedly last for up to 18 hours on a single charge, much like some of the best smartwatches currently available.

Others speculate that Meta would integrate more of its AI into this smartwatch and could work in tandem with Meta's other hardware, particularly its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, building on its Meta AI ecosystem.

That said, it is important to note this is still a rumor and we haven't received any official confirmation from the company. However, the wait won't be for much longer as Meta could potentially launch or at least tease its smartwatch during its annual Meta Connect conference set to take place on Sept. 17-18.