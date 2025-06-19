What you need to know

Nothing confirmed (once again) that it's Phone 3 will have a Glyph Dot Matrix, not the old Glyph interface.

From its short clip, it seems the matrix will be placed on the top right hand corner, above the camera array.

Nothing's old Glyph interface previously gave users some interactions, such as waiting timer progress, charging progress, and more through its lights.

Nothing doesn't feel like slowing down its flagship teasers, as its latest social media post confirms a design change (once more).

The company earlier this morning (June 19) posted a short video clip about a major design shift: the removal of its Glyph lighting system. Instead, what consumers will find on the Phone 3 will be Nothing's new Glyph Matrix lighting system, which it's confirming again today; however, it comes with more insight. From the clip shared, it seems Nothing is implementing its new lighting system on the top right corner of the device's back.

The clip shows the matrix system working with a strobbing design effect.

Nothing's tagline reads, "When light becomes language." While its teaser only shows a cool design, it's possible this matrix system will offer information without looking at your screen. There's a chance we could see some of the Glyph Lighting's previous functions, about order progress and more, slide into the new Matrix when it launches.

Nothing's wants a flagship

When light becomes language.Introducing the Glyph Matrix.Phone (3). 1 July. pic.twitter.com/YtlPDIlMO6June 19, 2025

Nothing first teased that it was moving away from the Glyph Lighting array at the end of May. It said, "We killed the Glyph Interface" with some theatrics sprinkled in for good measure. The Glyph lights gave Nothing's phones some uniqueness, but also took their interactions to another level when flipped over. Its phone had a feature called "Flip to Glyph," where users could turn the device face down and only receive "notifications" via the interface.

The lights also doubled as a timer, so you could keep track without the screen, as well as serving as an indicator for its charging status.

Now, the matrix design Nothing is going for reminds us of the ASUS ROG Phone 9. Elsewhere, Nothing recently confirmed some other specs, like its use of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. According to Nothing CEO Carl Pei, the chip should give the Phone 3 a 36% faster CPU, an 88% stronger GPU, and a 60% stronger NPU. Just yesterday, the company's co-founder confirmed that the Phone 3 will receive a little more flagship-quality software support.

The Phone 3 is said to receive five years of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.