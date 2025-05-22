What you need to know

OnePlus will launch the compact and powerful OnePlus 13s in India, and simultaneously, the European market will see the debut of the flagship OnePlus Pad 3 tablet.

Both products, however, are powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The OnePlus Pad 3 will additionally feature an enhanced multitasking feature called Open Canvas.

OnePlus is gearing up for a product launch in early June. While we are aware of the OnePlus 13s, the company seems to be having other plans for the European region.

The company has teased that it will be launching a flagship Android tablet dubbed OnePlus Pad 3 in Europe on June 5. It happens to be the same launch date as the OnePlus 13s for the Indian market. OnePlus has started sharing snippets about what to expect from the upcoming tablet on social media.

Meet the all-new OnePlus Pad 3—powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, featuring an upgraded Open Canvas for next-level multitasking, and now with seamless iOS syncing. All wrapped in a stunning Storm Blue finish.Launching 5 June 2025. Built for work, play, and everything in between.… pic.twitter.com/mrghLWQ8veMay 19, 2025

The latest OnePlus Pad 3 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor — the Snapdragon 8 Elite. In the latest teasers on X, the company notes that the OnePlus Pad 3 should be running faster, smoother, and cooler, with the flagship Qualcomm chipset.

On the upcoming tablet, OnePlus says that it is also bringing the Open Canvas feature that lets users run three apps at once and glide between them, and it is believed to be more efficient than the current multitasking option available in tablets and foldable devices.

Heavy apps? Big games? Endless tabs?The #OnePlusPad3 runs it all—smooth, fast, and cool—thanks to the @Snapdragon 8 Elite. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/JjyCK0smUoMay 20, 2025

Going by the teased images and the looks of it, the upcoming OnePlus Pad 3 could be a revamp or rebrand of the OnePlus Tablet 2 Pro (Chinese translated). There seem to be lots of similarities between the two, including the design, cameras, and the premium Qualcomm chipset.

The other interesting specs of the Chinese model comprise a 13.2-inch larger display with 3392x2400 screen resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. It packs in a massive 12140mAh battery capacity with support for 67W fast charging.

It is very likely that these specs should also be coming to the OnePlus Pad 3, and the approach also seems to be similar to the OnePlus 13s as well, since it is also a revamped version of the OnePlus 13T, which launched in China recently.