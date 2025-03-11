What you need to know

The OnePlus 13T is shaping up to be a compact powerhouse, with leaks hinting at battery, pricing, and hardware details.

Expected to launch around May, it could be the most affordable phone rocking the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

A 6.3-inch display and a 50MP dual-camera setup make it more "mid-sized" than truly compact.

Rumors about the OnePlus 13T, the company's upcoming compact flagship, are making the rounds, and a new one has given us some juicy details, including battery specs and a clue on pricing.

A reliable tipster on Weibo has claimed that the OnePlus 13T could drop around May (via Notebookcheck). This high-end phone might give the best compact models a run for their money by packing the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip at a price that undercuts other Android flagships in its class.

Previous leaks suggest the OnePlus 13T will pack a 6.3-inch display and a 50MP dual-camera setup. While it’s smaller than the OnePlus 13's 6.82-inch screen, a 6.3-inch display is more "mid-sized" than truly "compact" by today’s standards.

Even with the OnePlus 13T’s expected budget-friendly pricing, some trade-offs are likely. It’s rumored to have a dual-camera setup instead of a more advanced multi-lens system. What that second lens does—whether it’s a telephoto or ultra-wide—is still a mystery, though.

The leak also mentions that the OnePlus 13T will stick with an optical fingerprint sensor, keeping it in line with older OnePlus flagships instead of jumping to the ultrasonic tech found in the OnePlus 13.

The rumored device is expected to pack the biggest battery in its class, with a rumored 6000mAh capacity, which is the same as the larger OnePlus 13.

Originally rumored as the OnePlus "Mini," the phone was leaked as the 13T last month. With OnePlus skipping "T" models since the 2022 OnePlus 10T, this launch could signal a comeback for the once-dormant lineup.

If you’re after something a bit smaller than the OnePlus 13, it might be worth holding out for the OnePlus 13T.