The OnePlus 13T, after launching in China, is expected to be released in India as the OnePlus 13s.

The OnePlus 13s will retain the 6.32-inch display, compact design, and Snapdragon 8 Elite processor of the OnePlus 13T.

The key feature of the OnePlus 13T is its large 6260mAh battery with 80W fast charging, which is also expected to be carried over to the OnePlus 13s.

After its successful launch in the Chinese region last week, the OnePlus 13T is likely to enter other markets, including India, but with a different moniker.

OnePlus India has started teasing a new product launch, dubbed OnePlus 13s, and the teased images indicate that it is the OnePlus 13T. It is interesting to see the company choosing the “s” suffix, which happens to be the first time in the company’s product portfolio ever since its inception.

The OnePlus 13T was released in China as a compact phone with a smaller display than its siblings. Yet, it has powerful internals to compete with the best Android flagships available in the market. The OnePlus 13s is also confirmed to sport the same 6.32-inch display and compact form factor. It will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which powers the flagship OnePlus 13.

OnePlus in India has just started teasing the upcoming device’s launch on social media and has also listed it on its website with a caption, “Powered up, sized down” and “A synergy of power and proportion”. The device launch is yet to be determined, as the teaser indicates that it is only “coming soon.”

Meanwhile, OnePlus has started its rewards program to encourage users to get the OnePlus 13s bundled with Buds Pro 3 headphones. Also, the company wants its users to opt for an exchange program and an easy upgrade program to get its new OnePlus flagship.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

For the uninitiated, the OnePlus 13s is also expected to weigh around 185 grams and ship with Android 15 based OxygenOS 15 out of the box. It could sport dual 50MP cameras with a new camera visor that moves away from the conventional circular camera visor. A 16MP selfie camera is also expected.

The highlight of the upcoming handset is, however, the massive 6260mAh battery capacity, which is the company’s proprietary Glacier battery with support for 80W fast charging. OnePlus did an amazing job with the OnePlus 13T by including this giant battery despite being the device featuring a pretty compact design.