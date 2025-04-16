What you need to know

OnePlus put out an official teaser of the OnePlus 13T on weibo earlier this week, showing the phone in all angles.

The device is set to launch in three colorways: Black, Silver, and Pink.

The company says the device is so small that you can wrap it around your thumb and index finger, mimicking the "OK" hand gesture.

OnePlus is all set to launch the 13T on April 24, and is leaving no stone unturned to market its small flagship device.

The company took to Weibo to post an official trailer of the OnePlus 13T, showcasing it from all angles possible. With the caption, "Small screen big devil. OnePlus 13T is officially unveiled!"

(Image credit: OnePlus/Weibo)

The company stated in the post that the phone is said to sport an all-new design that not only feels light in the hand but is also as powerful as a phone can get. In another post on Weibo, OnePlus showed the upcoming phone being held between the thumb and index finger— mimicking the "OK" hand gesture, implying that the device is as compact as it can get.

That said, from the looks of it, the OnePlus 13T will show up in three colorways: Black, Sliver, and Pink, with a possible overall matte finish. According to a previous leak the official names of the colorways could be "Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Gray, and Heartbeat Pink."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus/Weibo) (Image credit: OnePlus/Weibo)

It also posted several videos and what looks like marketing images showcasing people operating the OnePlus 13T with one hand, and doing their chores with the other (like riding a bike, working on your laptop, etc).

As for the design, the teaser shows that the phone will sport rounded edges, and an all new squircle rear camera island that houses two lenses and a flash next to it. It sports the volume and the power buttons on one side, and the alleged new shortcut key on on the other side. This could be the first OnePlus that will show up without the alert slider — that will be swapped with a customizable shortcut button.

(Image credit: OnePlus/Weibo)

Talking about the specs of the OnePlus 13T, it will allegedly show up with a 6.31-inch OLED screen with "1.5K" resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, just like the OnePlus 13. The device will sport two powerful cameras: a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. GSM Arena states that the phone is said to come with a huge 6,200 mAh battery that will be boosted by 80W wired charging support.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier this week, another video of the phone showed up on X, showing the OnePlus 13T being spun and balanced on a person's finger, indicating that the weight of the device is perfectly balanced.

OnePlus 13T First Live Look 👀 The Weight Balance seems really Great this time! pic.twitter.com/p5svDDxgPgApril 12, 2025

OnePlus is finally bringing back its T-series device after three years when the OnePlus 10T launched in 2022. While we aren't sure how much this phone will cost, it is speculated to cost anywhere between the $600-$900 mark.

The OnePlus 13T is all set to launch on April 24, however, it remains unclear whether the phone will see a global launch this time around.