OnePlus president Louis Lee teased what will replace the Alert Slider on the 13T: the new "shortcut key."

The key is said to be "very practical" while also paying homage to the Alert Slider by including various notification modes.

The 13T was previously teased to arrive with a 6.3-inch flat display and (potentially) a 6,000mAh battery when it launches later in April.

OnePlus is continuing to tease its next smartphone launch by giving users some early details about a new feature.

Over the weekend, OnePlus president Louis Lee teased what consumers can expect from the OnePlus 13 Mini, otherwise known as the OnePlus 13T (via 9to5Google). In a post on Weibo, Lee stated the OnePlus 13T had been "upgraded;" however, this change will see the company's famous Alert Slider disappear (once again), replaced by a "shortcut key."

Lee didn't get too descriptive about this new physical button, but he mentions (machine-translated) the shortcut key lets users "easily switch between options in a series of operations, which is very practical." The shortcut key pays tribute to the Alert Slider by supporting different notification modes: silent, vibrating, and ringing. There is more to this new button, which Lee states will be revealed "at a later date."

Meanwhile, Lee builds hype for the OnePlus 13T's display. The post highlights OnePlus user feedback by stating it questioned users who enjoy small-screen phones. The information received reportedly influenced the Chinese OEM's decision behind the 13T's small, flat display. Lee claims, "Everyone who has used it likes it very much."

Alert Slider Reborn

(Image credit: Louis Lee / Weibo)

You could say the Alert Slider is an iconic part of the OnePlus design, and many others may agree with you. The OEM's CEO, Pete Lau, announced in March that it was moving away from the button, opting for a new option that's more personalized. There was quite an uproar on the company's official forums from long-time users who've come to love the unique piece of utility. However, OnePlus seems to feel otherwise as Lau stated the new button (shortcut key) is “incredibly intuitive” and “future-ready.”

While Lau expressed love for the Alert Slider, there were also concerns that it would eventually be reduced to "minimal functionality." The Alert Slider is reportedly non-reprogrammable due to certain limitations.

In other news, April held a few teasers from a OnePlus exec who stated the 13T will feature a 6.3-inch display with a large battery. Nothing's confirmed; however, it's been rumored that the phone could sport a 6,000mAh battery, similar to its flagship sibling. Moreover, that could be boosted further by 80W wired fast charging, at least according to a regulatory listing.

The OnePlus 13T is expected to launch later in April with a rumored price tag anywhere from $600-$900.