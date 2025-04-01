What you need to know

OnePlus's April Fools Day video brought with it information about the 13T, aka the OnePlus 13 Mini, that we didn't expect to see.

The smaller-screen smartphone is set to arrive "this month" as confirmed by the company at the end of the video.

The company states that the 13T will be ‘small, beautiful, and powerful’ in the teaser.

Not all April Fool's pranks are a lost cause. OnePlus took this opportunity to tease its upcoming smaller phone set to join the OnePlus 13 line up, in an April Fools Day video.

In a post on Weibo, OnePlus seems to have confirmed that its long-rumored OnePlus 13T, or as most people call it, the OnePlus 13 Mini, will arrive "later this month."

OnePlus uploaded a video where it revealed a Thor-like hammer (Mjolnir) as its new product. The presenter seemed to have summoned the hammer on stage and explained its tech powers — obviously hopping on the April Fool's train.

However, at the end of the video, OnePlus seemingly teased its OnePlus 13T with a poster that shows the signature OnePlus red box and font that closely translates to "Small, beautiful and powerful OnePlus 13T, see you this month.”

(Image credit: Weibo)

Additionally, the caption of the video on Weibo states that the company will bring back the T-series device with "Top performance, in your hands." OnePlus added that the phone will be an "unprecedented technology product, refreshing your understanding of small and powerful!" This hints that the device could come packed with performance and AI features from the standard OnePlus 13 lineup.

While the video didn't show us what this device would look like, we have a some idea of what to expect based on recent leaks. Just last month, the OnePlus 13T surfaced, labeled as PKX110, but it only revealed that the device will come with 80W fast charging.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Other leaks suggest the device could sport a smaller 6.3-inch 1.5K flat OLED display and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, along with a 6,000mAh battery, much like the OnePlus 13.

The device's cameras allegedly include a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Details about the selfie camera are still unknown. However, the rear camera placement could shift into the vertical array this time around.

OnePlus is finally bringing back its T-series device after three years when the OnePlus 10T launched in 2022. While we aren't sure how much this phone will cost, it could fall somewhere in between the $600-$900 mark, based on the 13R and the OnePlus 13's cost.

While the company didn't reveal a launch date for this device, the announcement suggests that the wait won't be long, as the company could continue to drop more hints as the month progresses.