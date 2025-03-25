What you need to know

An OPPO-branded phone (PKX110) just cleared 3C certification, likely the OnePlus 13T or 13 Mini.

The listing reveals an 80W charging speed, but everything else is still a guessing game.

The phone is expected to rock the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a 6000mAh battery, just like the OnePlus 13.

A fresh leak has shed light on the key specs and features of OnePlus’ upcoming compact flagship, the OnePlus 13T.

A mysterious OPPO-branded device, labeled PKX110, just passed 3C certification in China (via Gizmochina). While the certification doesn’t reveal its official name, reliable leaker Digital Chat Station speculates it could be the OnePlus 13T or possibly the OnePlus 13 Mini (as others like to call it), based on clues shared on Weibo.

The only thing the certification disclosed is the device’s 80W fast charging, while everything else is still under wraps.

Even though the listing doesn’t reveal much, earlier leaks and rumors suggest the device could sport a 6.3-inch 1.5K flat OLED display. Now, whether that counts as "compact" in 2025 remains debatable. Some may call it pocket-friendly; others may say it's just average-sized.

Previous leaks also suggest the OnePlus 13T will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, along with a 6000mAh battery, matching the larger OnePlus 13.

The OnePlus 13T is rumored to feature a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Details on the front camera are still under wraps. As for the rear camera setup, it’s not confirmed whether it’ll be vertical or horizontal, but leaks suggest a vertical layout.

The return of OnePlus' T-series

The upcoming phone marks the revival of the brand's T-series, the first since the OnePlus 10T launched in 2022. Pricing is still a mystery, but with the OnePlus 13 starting at $899 and the 13R at $600, expect the 13T to land somewhere in that ballpark.

Leaks suggest the OnePlus 13T will stick with an optical fingerprint sensor, keeping in line with previous OnePlus flagships instead of switching to the ultrasonic tech used in the OnePlus 13.

The exact launch date is still up in the air, but reports point to a China release in May or late April.