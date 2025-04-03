OnePlus exec teases the OnePlus 13T will be a tiny phone with a big battery

What you need to know

OnePlus is preparing to launch a tiny OnePlus 13 model in China later this month.

The OnePlus 13T will sport a 6.3-inch display and pack a large battery.

In a Weibo post, OnePlus' head of China revealed that battery life was a focus point of OnePlus 13T development.

OnePlus is gearing up to release a smaller version of the OnePlus 13, and this week has been full of teasers. The company first revealed that the OnePlus 13T would launch this month in China in an April Fool's Day gag. Now, President of OnePlus China Louis Lee took to Weibo to share more about the upcoming "mini" OnePlus flagship.

First, Lee said the development of the OnePlus 13T began with a small goal. OnePlus wanted to dispel the notion that small handsets can't have large battery. This "small goal" underscores the company's larger goal in designing a smaller version of the OnePlus 13 — which Lee describes as to "make users who want to buy small-screen mobile phones but still have concerns more assured."

With a rumored 6.3-inch display, the OnePlus 13T would be miniature by OnePlus' standards, but regularly-sized by 2025 standards overall. It's tipped, but unconfirmed, that the OnePlus 13T could have a battery capacity in excess of 6,000mAh despite its small form factor.

(Image credit: Weibo)

This time, we have also made great efforts in terms of battery and endurance. It will be equipped with a new generation of glacier batteries," Lee writes in the post, translated to English. "[The] OnePlus 13T will be the small-screen mobile phone with the largest battery capacity and the best battery life in history. The proper small-screen battery life is the king!"

Other leaks surfaced the OnePlus 13T in a regulatory filing, referred to as PKX110, revealing that the device will come with 80W fast charging. It's also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and include a 50MP main camera sensor.

When it launches later this month, the OnePlus 13T will be the first "T-branded" device from the China phone-maker in three years. The last one was the OnePlus 10T, which released in 2022.