What you need to know

OnePlus 13T is gearing up to release this week with a massive 6260mAh battery.

The device, despite being a slimmer form factor, incorporates such a huge battery appears promising.

The upcoming handset will be lighter, weighing 185 grams, that will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

After having a sneak peek at the OnePlus 13T last week — thanks to the teaser from the company — new information now reveals the upcoming flagship’s giant battery capacity.

According to OnePlus through its Weibo (via Notebookcheck) and its Chinese website listing, OnePlus will be featuring a massive 6260 mAh battery capacity. It is even bigger than its siblings — the OnePlus 13 and 13R, which each have a 6000 mAh battery.

Image 1 of 2 (Chinese-translated) (Image credit: OnePlus Weibo) (Chinese-translated) (Image credit: OnePlus Weibo)

While having gigantic batteries isn't new to Android phones, the OnePlus seems to be achieving it in a rather compact form factor with the OnePlus 13T. The compactness comes from its 6.3-inch screen, lighter design, as the upcoming handset will weigh only 185 grams. Small-screen phones until now have not been so battery efficient, which was a major turn-off for those who preferred compact phones.

It appears that shouldn't be the case with the OnePlus 13T as it is coming with a sizable battery. All thanks to OnePlus' proprietary Glacier battery technology, which was announced by the company last June. For the unaware, it is built upon the silicon carbon anode battery technology co-developed by OnePlus and Ningde New Energy — and tailored for high-performance phones.

(Image credit: OnePlus/Weibo)

The OnePlus 13T is taking a good shape as it is going to be as compact as it can — and operating the device with one hand should be hassle-free. Alongside the massive battery, the device is also confirmed to be shipping with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and ColorOS out of the box. The upcoming handset is likely to have a matte finish and three possible wcolorways — Black, Pink, and Silver.

The device will feature rounded corners, and a new camera visor is seen from the teaser, which differs significantly from its other OnePlus 13 siblings. And, it incorporates dual camera lenses accompanied by a flash. OnePlus already confirmed that its popular Alert Slider is going away in favor of a new customizable button, and the OnePlus 13T could be the first one to incorporate it.

Lastly, the launch is just around the corner, as OnePlus is launching the handset in China on April 24.