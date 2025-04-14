OnePlus 13T leak reveals back design with all-new camera bump
The iconic circular camera bump is no more.
What you need to know
- The OnePlus 13T has leaked yet again, this time revealing the rear design of the small flagship.
- Unlike other OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 13T appears to have a squircle camera housing positioned asymmetrically.
- The phone also supposedly has excellent 50/50 weight balance.
The OnePlus 13T, a smaller and more compact version of the OnePlus 13, is set to arrive later this month. Official teasers and unofficial leaks are rolling in, with the latest one coming from Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via 9to5Google). The reputable leaker shared an image of the OnePlus 13T with a back design that's a departure from the rest of the OnePlus 13 series.
OnePlus phones, for multiple generations, have sported a large circular rear camera housing centered on the back. With the OnePlus 13T, that's changing. The "mini" phone appears to feature a squircle camera bump on the back with two camera lenses and a flash. It looks most similar to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's rear camera bump, which is also a squircle positioned near the topmost left corner.
The leaked image appears to show a matte finish in a black or space gray-esque colorway. It's officially called "Cloud Ink Black," per Digital Chat Station. However, it's important to note that these finish names are translated to English, so the actual terms may vary. "Morning Mist Gray" and "Heartbeat Pink" are also tipped to be available as OnePlus 13T colorways.
The OnePlus 13T has been officially teased for weeks now, with a major reveal happening on April Fool's Day. It is set to launch later this month, according to leaks, but availability and pricing is unclear. With the ongoing tariff situation in the U.S., which shockingly drove up the price of the OnePlus Watch 3, there's more uncertainty than usual.
OnePlus 13T First Live Look 👀 The Weight Balance seems really Great this time! pic.twitter.com/p5svDDxgPgApril 12, 2025
Although the latest render from Digital Chat Station doesn't show off the full design of the phone, other leaks are filling the gap. One video shared by Tech Info on X (formerly Twitter) shows a person balancing and spinning the OnePlus 13T on their finger, which supposedly has "perfect 50/50 balance."
We already know that the OnePlus 13T will feature a massive battery and a 6.3-inch display, but other details are yet to be revealed.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.