What you need to know

The OnePlus 13T has leaked yet again, this time revealing the rear design of the small flagship.

Unlike other OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 13T appears to have a squircle camera housing positioned asymmetrically.

The phone also supposedly has excellent 50/50 weight balance.

The OnePlus 13T, a smaller and more compact version of the OnePlus 13, is set to arrive later this month. Official teasers and unofficial leaks are rolling in, with the latest one coming from Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via 9to5Google). The reputable leaker shared an image of the OnePlus 13T with a back design that's a departure from the rest of the OnePlus 13 series.

OnePlus phones, for multiple generations, have sported a large circular rear camera housing centered on the back. With the OnePlus 13T, that's changing. The "mini" phone appears to feature a squircle camera bump on the back with two camera lenses and a flash. It looks most similar to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's rear camera bump, which is also a squircle positioned near the topmost left corner.

The leaked image appears to show a matte finish in a black or space gray-esque colorway. It's officially called "Cloud Ink Black," per Digital Chat Station. However, it's important to note that these finish names are translated to English, so the actual terms may vary. "Morning Mist Gray" and "Heartbeat Pink" are also tipped to be available as OnePlus 13T colorways.

(Image credit: Weibo)

The OnePlus 13T has been officially teased for weeks now, with a major reveal happening on April Fool's Day. It is set to launch later this month, according to leaks, but availability and pricing is unclear. With the ongoing tariff situation in the U.S., which shockingly drove up the price of the OnePlus Watch 3, there's more uncertainty than usual.

OnePlus 13T First Live Look 👀 The Weight Balance seems really Great this time! pic.twitter.com/p5svDDxgPgApril 12, 2025

Although the latest render from Digital Chat Station doesn't show off the full design of the phone, other leaks are filling the gap. One video shared by Tech Info on X (formerly Twitter) shows a person balancing and spinning the OnePlus 13T on their finger, which supposedly has "perfect 50/50 balance."

We already know that the OnePlus 13T will feature a massive battery and a 6.3-inch display, but other details are yet to be revealed.