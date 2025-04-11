OnePlus Watch 3 releases with a hefty price tag in the US and we don't know why
The website shows a $500 price tag, much higher than the initial $330 announced during the launch.
What you need to know
- The OnePlus Watch 3's went on sale in the U.S. and it seems like it came with a different price tag.
- The OnePlus Watch 3 was supposed to be sold at $330 however, it looks like the company is now selling the same watch for $499.99.
- While we don't know why OnePlus chose to increase the cost of its smartwatch, but we speculate that it could have something to do with U.S.'s tariffs
No, this is not a typo, but the OnePlus Watch 3 is open for users to buy as of April 10, but it comes with a huge price tag in the U.S.
Let's back up for a bit. In February, a Reddit user noticed a minor error with the wearable. The company ended up engraving "Meda in China" instead of "Made in China" on the first batch of wearables that went out.
After that, the company announced in a press release that it would be pushing the open sale of the Watch 3 from Feb.25 to "sometime in April 2025." The company needed some time to fix the typo that "slipped through" its first batch of watches. And it looks like today's the day that a China-based company decided to open sales for its smartwatch.
While people who wanted to get their hands on this wearable in the U.S. may see a massive surge in the pricing, the smartwatch which was initially supposed to cost $330, is now priced at $499— a $170 bump(as first spotted by Android Police).
While we don't know for sure why the company suddenly chose to increase the price of its smartwatch without any communication, there's some chatter that it could be a typo or that the recently announced U.S.-China tariffs could be at play. Starting today, President Donald Trump has levied a 145% tariff on products being imported from China, including electronics.
OnePlus told the publication in an email "We don't have any additional information to share at this time." Hinting at the possibility that it could be due to the rising tensions between China and the U.S. due to this trade war.
That said, Android Central has also reached out to the company for an official statement on the price hike and we will update this article once we have more information.
But if you do plan on buying the OnePlus Watch 3, you could head to the company's official website.
The OnePlus Watch 3 fixes the mistakes of previous generations and adds next-level fitness tracking stats, revolutionary battery life and charging speed, a brilliant eye-friendly AMOLED display, and Wear OS 5 features you're going to love.
