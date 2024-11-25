Rumors say the OnePlus Watch 3 is coming up on a global launch

What you need to know

Rumors on X state the OnePlus Watch 3 will "launch soon" in global markets outside of China.

The tipster lists the watch's upcoming launch alongside the global debut of the OnePlus 13 and 13R, though it's unclear if they will all roll out together.

Early Watch 3 rumors suggest it could arrive with a 500mAh battery, LTE, and eSIM support.

OnePlus rolled out its 2024 smartwatch early this year; however, a new set of rumors claims it's looking to double dip.

According to a post on X by Yogesh Brar, OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartwatch with some friends (via Android Authority). Brar states in their post that the OnePlus Watch 3 will "launch soon in global markets." Unfortunately, they don't state how soon consumers can expect this device, especially considering we're a week out from December.

The X post states the Watch 3 is a part of the Chinese OEM's "upcoming product schedule," and alludes to some additional devices.

Brar lists the next watch alongside the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R series phones.

The publication notes that the OnePlus 13R didn't join the top-of-the-line model during its launch at the end of October. This development is curious, to say the least, as we're unsure how OnePlus will go about releasing these three devices in global markets since one hasn't appeared on home soil (China).

A perfect scenario would see them all dropped at once globally, but the odds of that could be lower than we want.

OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13ROnePlus Watch 3These are the upcoming products scheduled to launch soon in Global markets.November 25, 2024

Whispers about a OnePlus Watch 3 started earlier this summer when it appeared for its TENAA certification. Leaked specs suggest the watch will sport LTE and eSIM support alongside a strong 500mAh battery like its predecessor. Additionally, it seems the watch could feature 10W wired charging.

Considering how recently the Watch 2 debuted, those earlier rumors felt closer to a variant rather than a jump in the series.

On the other hand, the "launching soon" rumor sort of makes sense when you consider the one-month launch difference for the OnePlus 13. The phone debuted in China on October 31, which was a month and some change earlier than the OnePlus 12's December 5 launch last year. A global launch for that device is expected sooner since it's already out in its home China market.

With that, perhaps we're looking at a December rollout for the OnePlus 13 overseas — but that's just speculation. For context, the OnePlus 12R rolled out in January 2024, a month after the top-tier model. In any case, these devices might slowly trickle out in a similar cadence to OnePlus' past.

As always, we'll have to wait and see.