New OnePlus Watch certification and specs suggest an impending launch

What you need to know

A new OnePlus Watch has appeared for its TENAA certification with specifications and a rendering in tow.

The device will reportedly arrive with LTE support, a 500mAh battery, and 10W charging capabilities.

Its render showcases a circular watch face and dials with two physical (pressable) buttons on the right side.

It appears that OnePlus is preparing a new smartwatch to hit the market, though it's unclear where it will fall in the series.

The folks over at MySmartPrice discovered the upcoming OnePlus Watch receiving its TENAA certification (via Android Authority). A few key specs accompanied the database listing, such as its LTE support for e-SIM devices. Further details state that the watch will support e-SIMs provided by China Unicom, China Telecom, and China Mobile.

Other specifications suggest the device will feature a 500mAh battery, similar to the OnePlus Watch 2. The publication reiterated that a previous certification discovery shows the device will likely offer 10W wired charging capabilities.

However, it seems OnePlus isn't attaching a power adapter with this launch, meaning consumers may need to use one on hand or purchase one separately.

The upcoming OnePlus device, rumored to be the Watch 3, had a few of its renders uploaded with its certification. The device appears similar to the Watch 2, but there seem to be two circular (pushable) physical buttons on the right side. The circular watch face is here to stay alongside evidence of a dial.

The certification lists the device as model number OPWW234, furthering speculation that it's the OnePlus Watch 3. With its listed specifications and the fact that the Watch 2 launched in February, this device feels more like a Watch 2 variant than anything else.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

There aren't many more details to unpack about this upcoming OnePlus Watch aside from its battery, connectivity, and design elements. The watch has continued to make its certification rounds in multiple databases, which could indicate an impending launch.

For context, the OnePlus Watch 2 launched during MWC 2024 in February with a 100-hour battery and Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 performance chipset. The device arrived with 7.5W VOOC fast charging, able to reach a full charge in an hour. OnePlus hit the U.S. market with a $299 price tag, though it's hard to say where this new device could land.

One thing to note is that the Watch 2 debuted without LTE support — this new device making its certification rounds solves that. So, it seems more likely that this upcoming watch is more of an LTE variant for those who fancy that more.