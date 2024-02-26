OnePlus Watch 2 arrives as a sleek, 100-hour battery powerhouse with Wear OS 4

What you need to know

OnePlus just showed off its new smartwatch at the MWC 2024 in Barcelona today (Feb. 26).

The OnePlus Watch 2 will sport Wear OS 4 for the first time ever and it will be available in the U.S. market starting March 4 for $299.

According to a press release, the Chinese OEM pitches the Watch 2 as "Your Partner in Time," beginning with the device's internal restructuring. The company uses two flagship chips to power the watch: the Snapdragon W5 performance SoC and the BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset. OnePlus states the latter runs RTOS behind the scenes to power background activities and "simple tasks."

Qualcomm's chip is said to handle users' apps like those from Google's ecosystem.

For the battery, OnePlus recently confirmed the Watch 2 would arrive with a 100-hour lifespan between charges. That timeframe can be met through the watch's "Smart Mode." Otherwise, users will find its 500mAh battery lasts around 48 hours between charging cycles during "heavy use." With 7.5W VOOC fast charging, OnePlus states its latest smartwatch can reach full charge in one hour.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Another area OnePlus tried to improve on from its original iteration is the device's design. The post states the OnePlus Watch 2 shares a design similar to the OnePlus 12. The device continues to feature a circular face, which is protected by a 2.5D sapphire crystal cover to reduce scratches. The body is crafted from stainless steel with the bonus of rust and corrosion resistance.

An IP68 resistance rating alongside a 5ATM water resistance rating ensures the Watch 2 can handle some tough times.

Arriving on the OnePlus Watch 2 is the OHealth app, which supports Health Connect by Android. The company states the new app includes modes to track over 100 sports, such as running, tennis, skiing, and more. The device can also track Badminton, detecting your swing strength and speed when enabled.

The OHealth app is said to deliver a "detailed sleep analysis" that includes how long you've spent in deep sleep, light sleep, REM, and awake stages. The OnePlus Watch 2 collects data on your breathing rate throughout the night and data on any snoring risks. By the morning, users should see their sleep quality score.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Location tracking can be of utmost importance, and the OnePlus Watch 2 is taking it further by including a Dual Frequency GPS. The company states this enables the watch to receive L5 and L1 signals. This boosts the reliability of its location information and precision.

Software-wise, Wear OS 4 will greet OnePlus Watch 2 owners out of the box. Through this, the post adds users will find convenient payment features through Google Wallet, Fast Pair for their devices, Assistant, Calendar, and more. The software enables users to take calls, handle texts, control their media, and more from their Watch 2.

Those interested in the OnePlus Watch 2 will find it available in Radiant Steel and Black Steel, packed with 2GB of RAM and 36GB of memory. Those in the U.S. can pick it up for $299 on March 4, as well as those in Canada for $399. OnePlus adds users can trade in an older watch from its brand and receive $50 off. Additionally, consumers can look to OnePlus.com or Amazon.com when the time comes to purchase.