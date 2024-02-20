OnePlus Watch 2 revealed with 100-hour battery life

What you need to know

OnePlus finally revealed its new smartwatch after three years of reflective pause.

The watch is said to have up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart mode.

It comes in two colorways, Black Steel and Radiant Steel, and will be launched at MWC 2024.

OnePlus finally revealed the first full look of its next smartwatch on Tuesday (Feb. 20). The unveiling comes just ahead of its official launch, which is set to take place at the Mobile World Congress on February 26 in Barcelona, Spain.

Dubbed "your partner in time," OnePlus lauds its Watch 2 as more than just a wearable gadget that enhances the user's daily life, OnePlus says. This comes after the company's three-year hiatus, which it referred to as a "reflective pause."

In a community blog post, OnePlus provided additional details about the features of its next-gen smartwatch, emphasizing a bold claim about its prolonged battery life of up to 100 hours in full Smart mode.

"It sets a new industry standard, ensuring that your watch keeps pace with your life, uninterrupted," the company stated.

When it comes to the watch's durability and design, the Watch 2 features a stainless steel chassis and a sapphire crystal watch face that comes in two colorways: Black Steel and Radiant Steel. OnePlus claims that the watch is designed in a way to withstand the rigors of life.

While the company didn't confirm any details about the specifics of the operating software for this year's smartwatch, several leaks suggest that the watch will likely be the company’s first WearOS-powered smartwatch, departing from the RTOS (real-time operating system) featured in its predecessor.

With the One Plus Watch 2, the company states that it wants to go beyond merely creating a flagship smartwatch and is determined to redefine the concept, transitioning from being a "flagship killer" to an "ecosystem builder."

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Android Central's Harish Jonnalagadda gave the first OnePlus watch a 3-star rating in his review, where he stated that "the OnePlus Watch isn't the smartwatch you've been waiting for."

Only time will tell if this watch can actually go head-to-head with the best Android smartwatches on the market, but we won't have to wait much longer.