OnePlus wants to do it right this time with its second-gen smartwatch

What you need to know

OnePlus has released the first official teaser of its next smartwatch.

The teaser comes with the "It's time, to do it right!" tagline.

The image confirms a circular display and bezel but we still don't have a launch date.

Nearly three years after the launch of the OnePlus Watch, the company has just teased its successor, tentatively dubbed the OnePlus Watch 2.

With the slogan "It's time, to do it right," OnePlus has released a sneak peek of the second iteration of its smartwatch on its community page. This could refer to the not-so-pleasing experience the original OnePlus Watch model had given its users.

I made a mistake. It’s 26th https://t.co/N4uk2aCzYFFebruary 19, 2024 See more

The image further confirms that the next OnePlus Watch will feature a circular display and bezel with a physical button and what appears to be a rotating crown. It seems likely the latter may be utilized to navigate across the UI, which is similar to what we are already aware of on the other best smartwatches in the market, like the TicWatch Pro 5.

Aside from the community post, OnePlus has also started teasing the smartwatch on its social handles, although it has yet to reveal the launch date. According to Max Jambor on X, the OnePlus Watch 2 will likely see the light of day on February 26, right in time for the MWC Barcelona event.

Jambor had previously shared that MWC later this month would likely be the event where we could see the OnePlus Watch 2. He has further confirmed that it will be the company's first WearOS-powered smartwatch. For the unaware, the original OnePlus Watch shipped with RTOS (real-time operating system), which was compatible with Android devices.

It's about 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 pic.twitter.com/SDt2o5FpmsFebruary 19, 2024 See more

A previous leak from November last year also hinted that the smartwatch would likely have a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC powering the device, similar to what we have seen on the Pixel Watch 2. The same leak also gave its first renders of the OnePlus Watch 2, which were based on prototype devices and are not too dissimilar to what OnePlus now shared in the teaser.

Besides the chipset and operating system, the other rumored specifications include a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen coupled with 32GB of onboard storage.

Overall, OnePlus has successfully delivered the best flagships, like the OnePlus 12 and the lower-priced "flagship killer" OnePlus 12R. When it comes to smartwatches, it should be providing a promising smartwatch, particularly since more players have joined the list with good options to consider as opposed to when the original OnePlus Watch was launched three years ago.

We may not have long until the launch, and we can't wait to see what OnePlus reveals.