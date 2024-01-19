OnePlus Watch 2 might launch during MWC 2024 with WearOS 4

What you need to know

A new round of rumors suggests that OnePlus is preparing to launch the Watch 2 at MWC 2024 sometime during its February 26 to 29 run.

Rumors double down on the Watch 2 using WearOS 4 once it launches.

A large batch of leaks showcased the Watch 2's metal body and design changes, suggesting it could arrive with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC.

A new rumor suggests that OnePlus's next Watch successor's launch is closer than we think.

The latest rumors stem from Max Jambor on X, who states that OnePlus could launch the Watch 2 during MWC 2024 (via 9to5Google). If true, this would place the Chinese OEM's launch somewhere between the event's February 26 to February 29 run.

Moreover, Jambor doubles down by claiming once again that the Watch 2 will run Google's WearOS software out of the box.

OnePlus Watch 2 is launching at Mobile World Congress! Looking forward to the next WearOS Watch!January 19, 2024 See more

Leaks about the OnePlus Watch 2 have been fairly quiet, with the largest batch returning in November 2023. At the time, several purported (prototype) renderings of the new wearable spilled and showed off its metal body with a new bump sticking off its righthand side.

The renders showed this "side bump" contained a couple of physical buttons. This contrasts with the original OnePlus Watch as it sported physical buttons flush to its side.

Specifications are still a toss-up, however, the Watch 2 is rumored to arrive with a slightly larger 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display. Moreover, OnePlus may utilize the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, which also powers the Pixel Watch 2. The device's storage is unknown but there is hope that OnePlus packs the Watch 2 with 32GB of internal storage, which has become quite common for most WearOS devices. The original iteration only offered 4GB.

Rumors continued, stating the Watch 2 would switch from a custom RTOS to WearOS 4 once it launches. There's speculation that OnePlus could use both pieces of software, but a global release would only see the watch featuring WearOS 4. This would echo software practices done by Samsung and Xiaomi, if so.

We're now a month away from seeing just what the OnePlus Watch 2 will truly have in store. In the meantime, the OnePlus 12 and 12R are globally preparing to launch on January 23.