The OnePlus 12 global launch date is finally set in stone

What you need to know

OnePlus has officially scheduled the global launch date for the OnePlus 12 series, including the OnePlus 12R, on January 23, 2024.

Notably, the announcement reveals that the OnePlus 12R will launch in various global markets, marking a departure from the previous strategy of limiting this model to India.

The launch event will take place at different times across North America, Europe, and India.

The OnePlus 12 launched in China a few weeks ago, and OnePlus is keeping its word about a global release. The company has confirmed that the flagship phone will make its global debut on January 23, 2024.

OnePlus announced this date while celebrating its 10th anniversary. In addition to the flagship model, the OnePlus 12R is also seeing a wider launch globally, not just in China and India. It's a first for OnePlus R series phones beyond those two countries.

For starters, the R series is OnePlus' budget flagship—priced lower than the top-tier model and packing specs that sit between the flagship and the mid-range Nord line.

However, don't hold your breath for the arrival of the 12R in the United States. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12 is set to grace American soil in addition to the old continent.

We're still in the dark about the global pricing of the OnePlus 12, but we can expect the device to be among the killer Android phones in 2024. It sports a 6.82-inch 2K display with a slick 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness that's practically blinding at 4500 nits.

The phone also packs a beefy 5,400mAh battery, super-fast 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, a solid IP65 water and dust resistance rating, and the powerhouse Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Flip it around, and you've got a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultrawide sensor. On selfie duty, there's a 32MP front camera. Plus, OnePlus' signature alert slider is found on the left side.

The launch event kicks off at 9 AM EST, but OnePlus is keeping us in suspense about the exact location. Meanwhile, the phone maker is throwing a virtual shindig at different times: 3:00 PM CET for Europe and 7:30 PM IST for India.