OnePlus 12: Rumors, specs, price, release date, and more

OnePlus is currently focused on launching its first foldable, the OnePlus Open, but that doesn't mean it isn't working on next year's portfolio. We're several months out from the introduction of the OnePlus 12, but we already have an inkling as to what the phone will offer thanks to initial leaks.

The OnePlus 11 was a significant launch for the Chinese manufacturer, with OnePlus able to undercut the likes of the Galaxy S23 and Xiaomi 13 while still offering better hardware and Hasselblad-tuned cameras. But what stood out for me was the lack of a Pro model this year — we'll have to wait and see if OnePlus follows a similar strategy with the OnePlus 12 in 2024.

So if you're interested in knowing more about the OnePlus 12, you've come to the right place — let's get started.

OnePlus 12: Design

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via Smartprix)

OnePlus switched to a new design aesthetic with the OnePlus 11, and it is among the best designs the brand has introduced in its nine-year history. The large camera island at the back that seamlessly merges into the mid-frame is designed to turn heads, and the brand did a great job carrying a similar design over to the India-focused OnePlus 11R as well.

Although OnePlus is known to change the design of its phones yearly, it looks like the Chinese manufacturer is set to reuse a similar aesthetic with the OnePlus 12. Initial renders of the OnePlus 12 showcase a design that's largely unchanged from this year, but there are a few subtle tweaks: the bottom row features a single lens — no doubt a new zoom lens — with the LED module now located outside the camera housing.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via Smartprix)

The rest of the design looks identical to the OnePlus 11, and that's a good thing. I really like what OnePlus did this year on the design side of things — particularly with the Marble Odyssey version — and a similar-looking phone with upgraded camera hardware for 2024 should make for a potent combination. Basically, the OnePlus 11 is among the best OnePlus phones yet, and it's very likely that the OnePlus 12 will follow suit.

OnePlus 12: Specs

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via Smartprix)

OnePlus is known for delivering some of the best hardware, and that thankfully isn't set to change. Early leaks of the OnePlus 12 point to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and we may even get to see a model with 24GB of RAM next year.

The screen should be unchanged, with the OnePlus 12 set to feature a similar 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh. I didn't have any issues with the screen or internal hardware on the OnePlus 11, and other than a switch to Qualcomm's 2024 chipset, it looks like the OnePlus 12 will maintain the status quo.

One area where the upcoming flagship is set to differ is battery life. If the leaks are to be believed, we're going to see a massive 5,400mAh battery on the OnePlus 12 next year. Most phones feature a 5,000mAh battery as standard these days, and a larger battery should make the OnePlus 12 easily last two days on a full charge. Even with the current 5,000mAh battery on the OnePlus 11, I get a day and a half worth of use between charges, so I'm excited to see what the OnePlus 12 has to offer.

And as for charging, the OnePlus 12 is said to feature the same 100W charging tech along with 50W wireless charging. While BBK now has 150W charging tech in its portfolio, it's unlikely we'll see that on the OnePlus numbered flagship series for one reason: North America. There's no way to offer the 150W charging tech in the U.S., so it stands to reason that the OnePlus 12 will feature the same 100W standard.

OnePlus 12: Software

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

With Android 14 on the horizon, it's a given that the OnePlus 12 will launch with OxygenOS 14 out of the box. We haven't gotten a good look at OxygenOS 14 just yet, but the closed beta testing is underway at the moment, and the public beta is set to kick off in the coming weeks.

Now, we don't know what software features will be rolling out with OxygenOS 14, but that should change very soon. The Android 14 build itself doesn't offer too many user-facing changes as such, so we could be looking at a minor refresh this year. That said, OxygenOS 13 was a major step forward for OnePlus; the build delivered better stability and fixed a lot of lingering issues that arose following the merger of OxygenOS with ColorOS, so it stands to reason that this year's update will be incremental.

OnePlus 12: Cameras

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Thanks to its partnership with Hasselblad, OnePlus was able to deliver sizeable gains on the camera front over the last 18 months. The results were evident when I used the OnePlus 11 earlier this year, with the phone taking stunning photos in most lighting situations. It still doesn't quite come close to the best from Google, Samsung, and Xiaomi have to offer, but all signs point to OnePlus rolling out huge upgrades for 2024.

The biggest change is the introduction of a 64MP telephoto lens that will be able to deliver 3x optical zoom. This should allow the OnePlus 12 to be that much more versatile, and the primary 50MP camera is also said to be picking up an upgrade. It looks like the 50MP wide-angle lens will be largely unchanged, but the addition of a zoom lens and new hardware for the primary camera means the OnePlus 12 should deliver better photos in most situations.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

One of the biggest selling points of the OnePlus 11 is its retail price. Debuting at just $699, the phone offers a better value than most of its immediate rivals, and that's set to continue for 2024.

While I don't know what the OnePlus 12 will retail for, a key focus for the manufacturer is value, so it will broadly be within the same window. My guess would be $749 for the starting model and $849 for the higher-end version. Over in India, the OnePlus 12 should debut at ₹59,999 ($722) for the base version and ₹64,999 ($782) for the 16GB edition.

As for a launch, OnePlus would want to counter the Xiaomi 14 series, so look out for an official unveil in China sometime in the month of December, with a global launch slated for January. I'll share more details as and when I get them, but with the OnePlus 11 launching significantly earlier than its predecessors, it is possible that we could see a similar launch strategy with the OnePlus 12.