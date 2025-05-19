Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Xiaomi Mix Flip: Which should you buy?

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Preorder at Amazon Preorder at Amazon View at Best Buy The best foldable phone The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 offers everything you could possibly want from a top-of-the-line Android foldable including powerhouse hardware, feature-rich software, great cameras, and superb battery life. You have four incredible colors and multiple finishes to choose from. Pros Class-leading hardware specifications

IP48 certification

Multiple colors and finishes

Wired and wireless charging Cons Ridiculously expensive

Lackluster update policy

AI key can't be remapped Xiaomi Mix Flip Check Amazon Has all the essentials The Xiaomi Mix Flip is a well-rounded Android foldable that offers great value for money, even if it's a bit dated at this point. It features a premium design, stellar cameras, fast wired charging support, and feature-laden software. There are two color options to pick from. Pros Amazing design and solid build quality

Big battery with fast charging

Customizable yet practical software

Lots of AI-based features Cons Limited availability and carrier support

No telephoto lens

Doesn't have wireless charging

When it comes to affordable smartphones, Motorola and Xiaomi are easily among the most popular brands out there. However, the product portfolios of these companies comprise some truly premium devices as well, with the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 and the Xiaomi Mix Flip being two such products.

Both are flip-style foldables that come with just about everything you could possibly want in a top-tier smartphone, including powerhouse hardware, feature-laden software with lots of AI-based tools, and much more. While the Razr Ultra 2025 is Motorola's latest and most expensive product of its kind, the Mix Flip is Xiaomi's first offering in the clamshell foldable segment and is nearly a year old at this point. The former is also much easier to get your hands on, whereas the latter remains limited in terms of availability. So, the question is, which of these two foldables is overall a better option?

Let's take a comparative look at the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Xiaomi Mix Flip and find out.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Xiaomi Mix Flip: Design, displays, and hardware

Motorola has been making foldables for a while now, and the Razr Ultra 2025 is its finest offering yet. The smartphone's back panel comes in three different finishes (vegan leather, Alcantara, and wood) and there are four colors to choose from. You also get a titanium-reinforced hinge for improved durability, as well as an IP48 certification for better ingress protection.

The cover display is a 4.0-inch LTPO pOLED panel that comes with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and is secured with a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass Ceramic. The inner folding display is a 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED screen that also has a 165Hz refresh rate and can hit a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Xiaomi has done a fabulous job with the Mix Flip, which doesn't look and feel like a first-generation product at all. You get an aluminum frame and a dual-link hinge that can hold the device open at multiple angles for capturing photos. The smartphone is available in two colors (Black and Purple), but there's no ingress protection rating.

The 4.01-inch AMOLED cover display features a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and is protected by Xiaomi's Shield Glass. As for the inner folding screen, it's a 6.86-inch LTPO AMOLED screen that also comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz and can achieve up to 3000 nits of peak brightness.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Xiaomi Mix Flip Dimensions Closed: 88.1 x 74.0 x 15.7 mm, Opened: 171.5 x 74.0 x 7.2 mm Closed: 85.5 x 74.0 x 16.0 mm, Opened: 167.5 x 74.0 x 7.6 mm Durability & Case Material(s) Titanium-reinforced hinge, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic (Cover display), IP48 certification Stainless-steel hinge, Xiaomi Shield Glass (Cover Display), No IP rating Weight 199g 192g Display (Outer) 4.0-inch pOLED, 1080x1272 pixels resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness 4.01-inch AMOLED, 1208x1392 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness Display (Inner) 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1224x2912 pixels resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness 6.86-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1224x2912 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness Chipset / SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM & Storage 16GB & 512GB/1TB 12GB & 256GB/512GB Sensors Fingerprint reader (side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Fingerprint reader (side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Dual-SIM 5G, NFC, GPS, and USB-C Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Dual-SIM 5G, NFC, GPS, and USB-C Other Features Stereo speakers, Smart Connect Stereo speakers, IR blaster Battery & Charging 4,700mAh, 68W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, 5W reverse charging 4,780mAh, 67W wired charging Cameras (Primary) 50MP (wide-angle), 50MP (ultrawide), OIS, 8K video recording 50MP (wide-angle), 50MP telephoto (2x optical zoom), OIS, 8K video recording Camera (Selfie) 50MP (wide-angle), 4K video recording 32MP (wide-angle), 4K video recording OS & Update Policy Android 15 (preinstalled), 3 years of OS and 4 years of security updates Android 14 (preinstalled), 4 years of OS and 5 years of security updates Color Options Rio Red, Scarab, Mountain Trail, Cabaret Black, Purple

Now let's talk about the internals. Being the newer product, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, working in tandem with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Conversely, the Xiaomi Mix Flip features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood, along with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Although the Razr Ultra 2025 does have a slight edge over the Mix Flip due to its better innards, both devices have hardware specifications comparable to the best Android phones out there. Consequently, they can handle even the most resource-intensive of tasks with little to no effort.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The two foldables are matched pretty evenly in terms of connectivity and I/O, with both offering features like Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, multi-band 5G support, and NFC. However, since the Xiaomi Mix Flip isn't officially available in the United States (and many other regions around the world), the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is going to have better carrier compatibility.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Xiaomi Mix Flip: Software, cameras, and battery

The Razr Ultra 2025 runs Android 15 out of the box, with Motorola's Hello UI overlay. Even though the software experience is still fairly minimal, there are several thoughtful additions that take it to the next level, with 'Moto AI' being the most notable of them. As the name suggests, Moto AI is the company's own suite of AI-powered tools that work alongside Google's Gemini. These include Image Studio and Playlist Studio, which can be used to generate images and create contextual music playlists.

The cover screen functionality has also gotten a bit better. You can not only use apps natively on the cover display but also set up shortcuts for in-app functions, configure widgets, and more.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Running Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS overlay, the Mix Flip comes with its own collection of AI-based features that are aimed at enhancing the overall user experience. Some of these tools include an AI Interpreter (for real-time translation of calls), AI Notes (for automatic formatting and summarization of notes), AI Film (for creating short cinematic videos). Of course, Google's AI features (e.g., Circle to Search) are also bundled. HyperOS comes with extensive customization options, including pet lock screens, dynamic widgets, and more.

While the Razr Ultra 2025 is set to receive three years of OS and four years of security updates, the Mix Flip will get four years of OS and five years of security updates. This update policy isn't really bad, but it doesn't match up to what you get with foldable phones from companies like Samsung and Google.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Coming to cameras, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 has a dual-lens primary camera system with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultrawide unit. Thanks to Motorola's collaboration with Pantone, you can expect fabulous photos with good dynamic range and vibrant colors, even in dimly lit environments.

The Xiaomi Mi Flip features a dual-lens primary camera setup as well, with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto module with 2x optical zoom. While the lack of an ultrawide lens is a bit of a bummer, Xiaomi's association with Leica means that the photos are packed with detail and you have a lot of fun image styles to play with.

The Razr Ultra 2025 features a 4,700mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging support. As for the Mix Flip, it has a slightly bigger 4,780mAh battery with 67W wired charging support. While these specs are almost identical, the Razr Ultra 2025 also comes with wireless charging (30W) support, whereas the Mix Flip doesn't.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Xiaomi Mix Flip: Which should you buy?

There's no denying that the Razr Ultra 2025 and the Mix Flip are among the best foldable phones out there. Both these devices not only represent the best that Motorola and Xiaomi have to offer, but also prove that foldable smartphones are here to stay. They come with a similar set of features, and at the same time, have their own share of pros and cons too.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

With a starting price of $1,299, the Razr Ultra 2025 packs top-of-the-line hardware, a laundry list of AI-based tools, an all-day battery life, and incredible cameras. It's fairly expensive, but buying one is simple and network compatibility (with both mainstream and MVNO carriers) is almost guaranteed. On the other hand, the Mix Flip can be had for a starting price as low as $899, but you'll most likely have to import it. And even if you do, you'll have to do some research to ensure whether it'll work with your wireless carrier or not. Nonetheless, it's an amazing product that comes with a great design, thoughtful software additions, and versatile cameras. So, which one should you ultimately go for?

Here's what we recommend! If you simply need a flagship foldable that ticks almost all the right boxes and don't mind paying a premium for it, go ahead and get the Razr Ultra 2025. However, if you're willing to go the import route and know how to check for things such as carrier compatibility, you can go for the Mix Flip and save at least $400, if not more.