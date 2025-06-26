What you need to know

Vivo launched its X Fold 5 foldable in China for 7,999 Chinese Yuan (~$1,114) with shocking WWC Shanghai reveal: Apple Watch integration.

The X Fold 5 and the Apple Watch can fully pair for health data, texts, and calls, alongside AirPods integration and MacOS for file transfers and "Extended Display."

The foldable features a similar design to the X Fold 3, bringing a triple 50MP camera setup, a bigger 6,000mAh battery (80W charging), and enhanced multitasking.

Vivo has not stated whether we should expect a global launch or not.

Vivo's latest book-style foldable is here, and there's a massive spotlight on the device due to its surprising cross-OS integration with Apple.

Vivo officially launched the X Fold 5 earlier this week in China, with a starting price of 7,999 Chinese Yuan (~$1,114). The phone's design is pretty similar to what consumers received last year with the X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro. Consumers are granted a 6.5-inch cover display, which blossoms into an 8-inch inner screen with 2K resolution. Aside from its thin profile when folded (9.2mm), Vivo's main highlight is its Apple Watch integration.

What seemed like an improbability, Vivo's X Fold 5 fully supports the Apple Watch (via 9to5Google).

Android & Apple

(Image credit: Vivo)

This marks the first time an Android device can find "full" connectivity with Apple's iOS device. Vivo states on Weibo that users can pair their Apple Watch with the X Fold 5 to receive texts, answer calls, and find their collected health data from the device in totality. Your health information recorded via the Apple Watch will be available in your Vivo Health app. Additionally, Apple's AirPods also fully work with the X Fold 5.

As previously teased during MWC Shanghai, the X Fold 5 also receives full MacOS integration, letting users view their computer files at will (if connected), use the "Extended Screen" feature, and drag-and-drop files across apps.

Multitasking & X Fold 5 Specs

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Vivo) (Image credit: Vivo)

Another standout feature is Vivo's new "Big Screen Experience" for the X Fold 5 (via 9to5Google). Its Weibo post has been machine-translated, which dubs the feature "Atomic Workbench." In short, this is a new multi-tasking mode that can reportedly let users run "up to five applications simultaneously." Users will find file transfer support across these apps via dragging and dropping.

The rest of the X Fold 5 specs include a triple 50MP camera setup in its circular camera array. This is yet another similarity to the Fold 3. The internal and cover displays offer a 20MP selfie camera. Vivo details its resistances, stating the foldable has received IPX8 and IPX9 ratings for water resistance, as well as IP5X dust resistance.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers many of its functions. The X Fold 5 packs the following RAM/storage configs: 12/256GB, 12/512GB, 16/512GB, 16/1TB.

There is one notable improvement with the X Fold 5, and that concerns its upgraded 6,000mAh battery. Vivo complements this with 80W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging capabilities.

The Vivo X Fold 5 is out for pre-orders right now for 7,999 Chinese Yuan (~$1,114). Vivo hasn't said anything about a potential global release yet.