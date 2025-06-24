What you need to know

The Vivo X200 FE is a compact flagship phone, and appears to be a rebrand of the Vivo S30 Pro mini for markets outside China.

It features a large 6500mAh BlueVolt battery with 90W fast charging and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor.

The phone includes ZEISS-powered rear cameras (50MP primary, 50MP telephoto, 8MP ultrawide) and a 50MP ultra wide front camera.

Vivo is back with an all-new smartphone, and this time it is a compact phone dubbed the X200 FE.

Vivo X200 FE was announced by the company in Taiwan, and the new compact phone looks to be a revamped Vivo S30 Pro mini — introduced in China last month. The company is likely to make the device available as the X200 FE for markets outside China.

The Vivo X200 FE is a compact and yet colorful offering as it has striking colors like yellow, pink, blue, alongside regular black and silver color options. The phone boasts of being lighter by weighing around 186 grams and measuring 7.99mm in thickness. In comparison, the compact phone from OnePlus, the 13s, comes in at 185 grams and 8.2mm in thickness.

The compact phone from Vivo is equipped with a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

Despite the sleek form factor, Vivo has managed to cram a 6,500mAh battery underneath, which is a BlueVolt battery — Vivo’s proprietary silicon carbon battery technology. Plus, it comes with a whopping 90W ultra-fast charging speed.

Vivo went with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. It has Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 running out of the box.

Other additions of the compact phone include an IP68/ IP69 rating, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and ZEISS-powered rear cameras comprising a 50MP telephoto lens, a 50MP primary camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the device relies on another 50MP ultra-wide angle lens.

While the company has just announced the Vivo X200 FE for the Taiwanese market, the launch price and global availability of the device are yet to be determined. For reference, the Chinese variant, Vivo S30 Pro mini, is priced at RMB 3999 ($557).