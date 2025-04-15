What you need to know

Vivo's X200 Ultra drops April 21, and it’s bringing the big guns in camera department.

It’s loaded with a wild 200MP periscope lens and a 200mm super-zoom.

Up front is a 2K Zeiss display with eye-friendly tech, and rumors point to a roomy 6.82 inches.

Vivo is also rolling out the X200s, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, and Watch 5.

Vivo has confirmed that it is launching the X200 Ultra on April 21. As expected, the company's big 2025 flagship is built to impress, packing some serious photo firepower, including a wild 200MP periscope telephoto lens and an extra 200mm super-zoom to back it up.

Vivo announced on Weibo that it is bringing a whole lineup of new devices, including the X200s, X200 Ultra, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, and the new Watch 5 (via Notebookcheck). These new launches will join the Vivo X200 squad from last October, which already includes the X200, X200 Pro, and the compact Pro Mini.

Just like the rumors said, the X200 Ultra is packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. On top of that, Vivo is throwing in its own custom VS1 and V3+ chips to handle all the behind-the-scenes magic for photos and videos.

(Image credit: Vivo / Weibo)

Screen game strong

Up front, the X200 Ultra sports a 2K Zeiss Master Color display with circular polarized light tech. Vivo says it’s built to be easier on the eyes, especially for long screen time. The brand hasn't spilled the exact screen size yet, but rumor has it we’re looking at a 6.82-inch panel.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is packing the same 200MP Samsung HP9 periscope cam from the X100 Ultra, but this time with a wider aperture for better low-light shots. It’s also geared up for crisp 4K video at 120fps, thanks to a duo of dedicated imaging chips doing the heavy lifting behind the scenes.

That thicc camera bump

A recently leaked hands-on video gave us an early peek at the Vivo X200 Ultra, and the camera bump absolutely dwarfs the modest module on the X200s.

Apparently, Vivo is cramming in two big 1/1.28-inch sensors for the 35mm main and 14mm ultrawide lenses, plus a telephoto lens with next-level low-light skills that’s pushing the limits of what camera smartphones can do.

In a separate leak, tipster Digital Chat Station dropped some fresh X200 Ultra details on Weibo, including the expected color options. Vivo’s upcoming flagship is said to come in black, bold vine red, and white colorways.

Vivo itself teased a silver version of the X200 Ultra, showing off a back design with subtle vertical stripes for a bit of extra flair.