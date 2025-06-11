What you need to know

Vivo's product manager, Han Boxiao, confirmed during WWDC that the next Android foldable, the X Fold 5, will fully support the Apple Watch.

Boxiao states this Android & Apple compatibility will bring the call/text display to the watch and even full health data, which can be synced via the Vivo Health app.

Vivo then teased "extended mode" support between its next Android foldable and Mac computers.

Vivo announcing support for a smart watch not within the Android framework probably wasn't on your bingo card (or ours).

As WWDC got underway for Apple, Vivo's product manager, Han Boxiao, announced that the company's next Android foldable will be compatible with the Apple Watch (via Android Authority). In Boxiao's machine-translated post, Vivo is calling its upcoming foldable, the X Fold 5, an "Apple Partner."

This "partnership" reportedly begins with the device fully supporting the Apple Watch, enabling the wearable to display your calls, texts, and health data.

Vivo states its work with Apple has enabled the device to record your health data and synchronize it with the Vivo Health app on its Android phone. Boxiao states iPhone users with an Apple Watch can switch their phone to its Android device and still utilize their watch, as if nothing changed.

In a follow-up post, Boxiao teased more in store with this "Apple partnership." Vivo teases that consumers interested in the X Fold 5 can utilize "extended mode" on a Mac computer. Essentially, this will turn your Android foldable into a second monitor, per se, letting you drag extra windows over to your phone. Additionally, the X Fold 5 reportedly receives some iCloud support, as well.

Android and Apple... Combine?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Han Boxiao / Weibo) (Image credit: Han Boxiao / Weibo)

Vivo's Boxiao also teased that the X Fold 5 will have support for Apple's AirPods, too, bringing this partnership full circle in terms of accessories.

It might feel like a long time ago, but there was a brief period when Android's Wear OS supported Apple's iPhones. This specifically concerned the Montblanc Summit 3, which was set to receive Wear OS 3 back in 2022. This seemingly gave hope that other watches from other popular Android makers would see their watches in Apple's realm; however, this was only possible via the Wear OS by Google app.

Speaking of that app, iPhone users looking at it nowadays won't find much solace. While certain devices from Fossil, Montblanc, and Mobvoi were technically "supported" on Apple's iPhones via Wear OS by Google, that option's gone out the window. Curiously, in 2024, there were some limitations highlighted about trying to bridge the gap between Android and iOS software. This primarily concerned consistent connectivity, voice assistant support, calls/texts, and more.

This all seems to have been rectified, as Vivo pushes on ahead with the X Fold 5.

Another point of interest is a report from 2023 that said Apple nearly developed an Android-compatible watch, but dropped it due to "business considerations." Such a device would've brought all of Apple's health and fitness features to Android. However, Apple took it back, feeling it best to keep its features and watch in-house.