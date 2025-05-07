What you need to know

Sony has confirmed that its next product launch will involve its Xperia smartphone line, which seemingly points toward the expected Xperia 1 VII.

The company states its launch event will kick off on May 13 at 11 am JST (May 12 at 10 PM ET).

Leaks from April suggest the Xperia 1 VII will look largely similar to the Xperia 1 VI with a 6.5-inch display, a triple camera array, and a 5,000mAh battery.

If you've been waiting for the next big thing from Sony, you're in luck because the company's new product launch is coming up fast.

Sony's Xperia page on X posted official confirmation of a "new product announcement" toward the middle of May (via GSMArena). The company doesn't offer much of a device teaser; however, it's clear by the name and the included photo that we're expecting a smartphone reveal. Sony states the reveal will take place on May 13 at 11 am JST (May 12 at 10 PM ET).

The company links users to its YouTube Premier set for next week, which gives us a little more to think about.

Accompanied by the "Next ONE is coming" tagline, Sony displays the outline of its next Xperia with one of its cameras. The close-up highlights the camera's FE 1.2/50mm lens before rolling into a few shots of the Xperia 1 VI. The teaser seemingly alludes to more camera enhancements with the expected Xperia 1 VII, stating, "True Quality. Real Emotions."

A few Xperia leaks

With the Xperia 1 VII around the corner, it's time to take a look back at a few leaks from April that might bring its offerings into perspective. To start, the phone's renderings seemingly surfaced, showcasing a design language similar to its predecessor, the Xperia 1 VI. However, the upcoming model looks slightly taller in its renders, and with a couple of noticeable chins above and below its display.

Thinner bezels line the sides, but the larger chins might be something to get used to if true.

Its supposed specifications include a 6.5-inch display with a purported 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Sony is expected to implement Android 15 in the Xperia 1 VII, as well as a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired charging capabilities. The phone is said to feature a dedicated camera button along its right edge, with a volume rocker and power button.

A triple camera array is expected on its rear panel, like its past-gen version. Specs for those lenses weren't detailed; however, the Xperia 1 VI offered a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide.

AI was at the center of Sony's last Xperia, and it seems like we can expect more of the same this year, too. One of its main features was AF tracking with "human pose estimation." The device could track the human body and track it with "precision" even through objects.