What you need to know
- Sony has begun shipping last year's Xperia 5 III in the United States.
- The phone was announced in April 2021 and features a 4K 120Hz OLED display.
- Sony is throwing in a free pair of WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds if ordered before the end of February.
Sony isn't known for being exactly timely, which is why it doesn't come as much of a surprise that the company has announced that it's finally started shipping the Xperia 5 III in the U.S... nine months after it was launched.
It's a shame, too, because the Xperia 5 III is a superb smartphone, at least on paper, featuring many of the same specs that are nearly as powerful as its big brother. That includes that 6.1-inch 120Hz Full HD OLED display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a triple camera setup with the variable telephoto lens.
The Xperia 5 III won't come cheap, though — the suggested retail price is $1000. While that's in line with many of the best Android phones, you won't have to look hard to find cheaper ones, including the Google Pixel 6 and some Samsung models. That said, Sony generally targets the premium smartphone segment and focuses on creators and professionals who are probably more willing to dish out the dollars for its impressive camera features.
It's not all bad, though. Sony is softening the financial blow by throwing in a pair of WF-1000XM3 earbuds. For a long time, these were some of the best wireless earbuds you could buy, so it's not a bad deal since they still retail for $200 at many places. Plus, you're also getting $500 worth of Call of Duty: Mobile CP Points, if that's your thing.
However, you must act now if you want to get in on the perks. The freebies will only apply for orders placed before February 27 and while supplies last.
The Xperia 5 III comes in Frosted Black and Green, although the latter colorway is exclusive to Sony's website.
Pro cameras
Sony Xperia 5 III
Better late than never
The Sony Xperia 5 III is an excellent smartphone for photography and videography professionals that want a smartphone that can work just like their cameras. That includes impressive AF capabilities and a host of settings to tweak your image or video just how you want it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
