The Xperia 1 VII is expected to maintain a similar design to its predecessor, featuring a tall display with noticeable chins and a triple camera array on the back.

The phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and is likely to sport a 6.5-inch screen, dual front-firing speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device is anticipated to run on Android 15, include a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, and is likely to launch in May.

It is that time of the year where some Sony phone enthusiasts expect this year's flagship phone from the company, dubbed Xperia 1 VII. Ahead of the anticipated launch, a new leak reveals the device through renders and gives away some of the specs as well.

The leak comes from prominent tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) in collaboration with XpertPick, has shared high-quality renders of the upcoming Android flagship phone from Sony. Going by the renders, it appears the company is sticking to the predecessor Xperia 1 VI's design for the 1 VII too.

The leak comes from prominent tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) in collaboration with XpertPick.

The phone appears taller with noticeable chins at the top and bottom of the display, while the side bezels seem negligible. On the right pane, we can notice the volume rocker, textured power button, and a dedicated camera button. The back panel also includes the familiar triple camera array as seen on the previous iterations.

While there aren't any notable visual changes on the upcoming Xperia 1 VII, the publication shares additional information about the handset, like its expected specifications.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: XpertPick/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: XpertPick/ via OnLeaks)

The handset is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite and will likely measure 161.9 x 74.5 x 8.5mm (approximately) — making it slightly thicker than the predecessor. The screen, however, is also predicted to be sporting the same 6.5-inch screen with a rumored 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Further, the device is tipped to be featuring dual front-firing speakers and, in addition, users can also expect the good-old 3.5mm audio jack, which is sort of an Xperia exclusive parameter when it comes to flagship phones.

The handset is further expected to bank on Android 15 operating system out of the box and will likely be offered with a 5000mAh battery capacity and support for 30W fast charging. Lastly, going by the predecessor launch, the Xperia 1 VII is anticipated to be released sometime in May.