What you need to know

OPPO announced a stronger collaboration with Google Gemini for "multi-app" journeys on the upcoming Reno 14 series.

In short, this will enable Gemini to communicate and utilize all of OPPO's apps and service to help users complete tasks with ease.

OPPO states Gemini's work can be utilized across Calendar, Notes, and the Clock app, to name a few.

OPPO is looking to extend its on-device AI capabilities by "strengthening" its partnership with Google.

In a press release, amidst all the I/O 2025 happenings, OPPO announced that it is working closely with Google to bring Gemini to the upcoming Reno 14 series. This newfound (enhanced) integration will bring the AI model Gemini to OPPO's app environment, previously upgraded through ColorOS 15 (Android 15).

OPPO's president of software engineering, Kai Tang, said, "With the Reno14 Series, we are collaborating closely with Google to systematically integrate Google Gemini into OPPO core apps. This integration will enable users to effortlessly perform complex actions across multiple apps using simple natural language queries, significantly enhancing AI convenience."

OPPO teases "multi-app" journeys for future Reno 14 users and Gemini. This will let users ask Gemini to complete complex tasks that involve one or more apps. As an example, OPPO states users can ask Gemini to summarize a document and save those condensed notes in the OPPO Notes app.

The phones will also leverage Gemini's analyzing capabilities for YouTube videos, enabling the AI to grab "essential steps from recipe tutorials" and save them elsewhere.

OPPO's AI Journey

(Image credit: OPPO)

While future Reno 14 series users can expect Gemini's influence across multiple OPPO apps, the company states that the assortment will include its Calendar and Clock apps alongside Notes.

As OPPO and Google move closer, for the sake of on-device AI assistance, the former has marked this development as a "significant milestone" in its commitment. In 2024, OPPO unveiled the "AI Center," which brought generative AI to the past-gen Reno 11 series. The series included AI tools to edit photos and the like, which we've come to expect, but the AI Center was also capable of "multimodal" content generation abilities.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the time, OPPO stated that AI Phones should embody several characteristics, like understanding complex information from the user.

Since then, during MWC 2025, OPPO showed up big, stating it wanted to bring monthly AI updates to its devices. The company's collaboration with Google was discussed then, as well as its work with MediaTek. ColorOS 15 leaned heavily on Gemini 1.5 Pro and Google's Flash model "to cross-communicate with OPPO native apps."