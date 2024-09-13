Gemini Live is no longer a Pixel 9-exclusive feature

What you need to know

The Gemini Live was demoed as part of the Pixel 9 launch and is now available for all phones in the Gemini app.

Gemini Live is a powerful AI tool that can have natural conversations with users, enhancing the already impressive Gemini assistant.

The interesting element of Gemini Live is that it has ten human-like voices to interact with, and it will soon be expanded to iOS devices.

Gemini Live was one of the highlighting features announced during the Pixel 9 series launch. The feature, known for its mobile conversational experience, is now rolling out to everyone who uses the Gemini AI app.

In an X post, Google announced the expansion of its mobile Gemini app in English for Android phones. Any user of the Gemini app can access the Gemini Live feature for free, which allows them to have free-flowing conversations on any topic or brainstorm ideas. Previously, after the Made by Google event, Gemini Live was first available for Gemini Advanced subscribers.

We're starting to roll out Gemini Live in English to more people using the Android app, free of charge. Go Live to talk things out with Gemini, explore a new topic, or brainstorm ideas. Keep an eye out for Gemini Live in the Gemini app 👀 pic.twitter.com/0VL0c7E6GwSeptember 12, 2024

In a shared email, Google further noted that the latest feature in English will be available in ten different voices for users to choose from to enhance their conversational experience. Users can head to the Google Play Store, download the Gemini app, and look for Gemini Live.

The search giant has further assured that Gemini Live will be available for iOS devices in the coming days and that more languages will be added in the following weeks.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

As mentioned, Gemini Live was one of the key moments of the recent Pixel 9 series launch. The more human-like conversations are the key takeaways from the already advanced Gemini AI assistant.

Gemini Live had only taken things further. Our Senior Content Nicholas Sutrich had tested it on his Pixel 9 Pro for making a grocery list. He talked to Gemini Live while preparing dinner, which impressed him with its human-like conversational skills.

It is interesting to see Google allowing the masses to try out such a conversational assistant with the new free rollout via the Gemini app. We expect more and more users to try out the new feature, as it can be used hands-free, talked to in the background, and even when the phone is locked. Once you end a session with the AI-based assistant, conversations with Gemini Live can also be downloaded as transcripts for further reference.