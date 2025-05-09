Gemini Live is finally arriving on enterprise Google accounts for work and school

What you need to know

Gemini Live is rolling out for work and school users on Google Workspace domains.

The feature is automatically enabled when Gemini access is available, and Gemini Apps Activity must remain turned on.

Workspaces with the Gemini Apps add-on will share their data with Google to help improve AI features.

Gemini Live first rolled out for personal Google accounts last year, but users with Google Workspace accounts for work or school couldn't access the handy feature. That's changing, as Google announced today, May 9, that Gemini Live's conversation features are reaching the Gemini mobile app for Workspace customers. Users can now have multimodal conversations with Gemini Live in real time, using their voice, camera, or screen.

Notably, administrators can't individually restrict access to Gemini Live for their employees or students. It is available by default when Gemini app access is enabled, with no admin control for Live specifically. Gemini Apps Activity is also automatically enabled when Gemini app access is permitted by a Workspace, and users can't manually delete their activity.

Gemini Live is restricted to Workspace users who are 18 years or older, so some student accounts may be unable to use it due to age requirements. For personal Google accounts, the minimum age to use Gemini is 13 years old.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Google outlines the differences in Gemini's privacy and data collection policies for work and school accounts in the blog post.

"Currently, if you use the Gemini web app or mobile app with your work or school account, your Gemini Apps Activity is turned on and your conversation history is retained for 18 months," the post explains.

Even if you delete Gemini chats, the data is still saved in your Gemini Apps Activity on Google servers.

"For work users who have access to Gemini Apps as an additional service, while Gemini Apps Activity is on, Google collects your Gemini Apps conversations and other information you provide to improve and develop Google products and services and machine-learning technologies," the post continues.

The rollout is beginning today for all Google Workspace domains, but it could take up to 15 days for full feature visibility. It's available for the following Google Workspace plans and add-ons:

Business Starter, Standard, Plus

Starter, Standard, Plus Enterprise Starter, Standard, Plus

Starter, Standard, Plus Education Fundamentals, Standard, and Plus

Fundamentals, Standard, and Plus Frontline Starter and Standard

Starter and Standard Nonprofits

Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, and Enterprise Essentials Plus

Gemini Add-ons Gemini Business Gemini Enterprise Gemini Education Gemini Education Premium



The expanded Gemini Live availability comes ahead of Google I/O 2025, a developer conference happening this month that will surely involve AI and Workspace features.