OPPO's answer to the Galaxy S25 is launching globally on November 21

What you need to know

OPPO is launching the Find X8 globally at a launch event in Bali on November 21.

The phones will launch alongside the global debut of Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

The devices are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 and come with massive batteries.

Both phones are launching in the U.K. and India in addition to other countries.

After a two-year hiatus, OPPO is launching its flagships globally. The Find X8 and X8 Pro are making their global debut at a launch event in Bali, Indonesia on November 21, and the occasion marks the global availability of ColorOS 15, the brand's Android 15-based interface.

Both the Find X8 and X8 Pro have a new design, and in a sizeable switch, they're using MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 in lieu of Qualcomm's silicon. They have a flatter design that's a broader trend — the Pixel 9 Pro XL and iPhone 16 Pro Max look similar — and what I like is that they have significantly bigger batteries without any noticeable increase in size or weight.

The Find X8 has a 5630mAh battery, and the X8 Pro has a massive 5910mAh battery, with both devices using silicon-carbon tech to provide better density and longevity. There isn't much new with the cameras, but the global Find X8 Pro launch means the dual 50MP zoom lenses that debuted on the Find X7 Ultra are finally available outside China, and that's a big deal.

Both phones run ColorOS 15 out of the box, and it is based on Android 15. The interface should be similar to what we got on OxygenOS 15, but there might be a few extras.

The phones are going to be available in the U.K. and India, two countries where the brand has a sizeable presence. I just got started with the devices, and I'll have more to share in this area next week.