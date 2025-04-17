What you need to know

The RedMagic 10 Air is thinner than most flagship gaming phones but still stacked with high-end hardware.

It boasts a 9-layer cooling system with liquid metal and a vapor chamber, stopping instances of overheating during long gaming sessions.

RedMagic also baked in AI features like real-time voice translation, screenshot editing, and a customizable Magic Key for quick access.

RedMagic has pulled the wraps off its newest gaming phone in China, and it’s aiming straight at mobile gamers who want power without the extra weight. The RedMagic 10 Air is slimmer than most top-tier gaming phones, but still packed with high-end specs.

At its core, the phone includes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is about as fast as phones get right now.

But the real trick is the RedCore R3 co-processor, which handles all the background nonsense (audio, haptics, lighting) so the main chip doesn’t have to. Basically, it’s supposed to help with stuff like keeping the game looking good and stopping the phone from overheating.

Cooling that doesn’t cut corners

Speaking of overheating, RedMagic is making a big deal about the 10 Air's cooling system. The phone ships with a 9-layer ICE Cooling System with liquid metal and a vapor chamber, which is the kind of tech you usually see in gaming laptops. The promise is that this will keep the phone running consistently, even during those super long gaming sessions.

(Image credit: RedMagic)

The screen is a 6.8-inch AMOLED, which should give you a decent size for gaming. It boasts a high refresh rate (120Hz) for smooth visuals and gets pretty bright (1,600 nits), so everything on screen will look crisp whether you’re indoors or outside.

The touch response is nuts too: 2,000Hz touch sampling for instant feedback, and 520Hz shoulder triggers that’ll make tapping to reload or aim feel a lot more precise. And for those who like extra controls, it has shoulder triggers that you can map to in-game actions.

Big battery, fast charge

Battery life is always a concern, but RedMagic claims the 10 Air can last up to 28 hours with normal use, thanks to the 6,000mAh battery. This is despite the phone's slim profile. It also supports fast charging, so you can top it up quickly.

Aside from the usual performance talk, there’s some clever stuff baked in too. AI helps with voice translation, so you can understand teammates mid-game or while traveling. It also does quick edits on screenshots and photos for sharing online. And there’s a customizable side button (called the Magic Key) for things like launching apps or features you use often.

Aesthetically, the phone has a matte metal frame and a glass back designed to resist fingerprints. Just like the RedMagic 10 Pro, it’s got RGB lighting because it's a gaming phone. There’s also an extra programmable button on the side for quick actions.

If you're in China, the RedMagic 10 Air is available now with a starting price of 3,499RMB (approximately $476). It comes in a couple of colors (Twilight Black and Hailstone White), with a Flare Orange version coming later. For those outside China, the international release is scheduled for April 23, 2025.