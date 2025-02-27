The RedMagic 10 Pro is a mobile gaming BEAST, and it just scored its first major discount at Amazon

Whether you're new to mobile gaming or you're looking to upgrade your existing setup, I just found a gaming smartphone deal that should not be skipped. The unlocked RedMagic 10 Pro, one of the most powerful Android gaming phones on the market, just scored a 15% discount at Amazon, knocking the price down to its lowest point yet.

The powerful device just hit store shelves in late 2024, but it's already impressed users with its gorgeous display, massive 7,050mAh battery, and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (the same processor that powers the Galaxy S25 Ultra). It's possible that the price will dip a bit further when Prime Day hits in July, but if you don't want to wait, this is an incredible deal on an incredible unlocked phone.

RedMagic 10 Pro (Black) 256GB: $749 $636.65 at Amazon The latest gaming smartphone from the bright minds at RedMagic, 2024's 10 Pro is a powerful device specially built to stay cool and lightning-fast during the most intense gaming sessions. Buy the phone unlocked from Amazon today (in Black only) and you'll score a straight 15% discount, which is the largest price drop that the device has ever received from the retailer. If you need more storage, the 512GB version of the phone is also receiving a 15% discount at Amazon.

✅Recommended if: you want one of the most powerful gaming phones ever built, with a stunning 144Hz display, days of battery life, and an advanced cooling system for long play sessions.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a jack-of-all-trades smartphone; you need great cameras or long software support (the RedMagic 10 Pro is only set to receive one OS upgrade, which is a major bummer).

The first thing that you'll notice about the RedMagic 10 Pro is its display. The phone boasts a glorious 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a butter-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring that you'll never have to worry about lag or stutter when you're playing graphics-intensive titles. That's around the same size as the Galaxy S25 Ultra's display, but the RedMagic 10 Pro also utilizes ultra-thin bezels to maximize screen space. Things are just as impressive under the hood, as the RedMagic 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, a processor that's widely considered to be one of the best chipsets on the market today. The phone also features a 7,050mAh that's estimated to last up to 52 hours on a single charge, plus the device's built-in cooling system and built-in fan ensure that overheating will never be an issue.

To be clear, the RedMagic 10 Pro is a gaming smartphone before all else, so if you're looking for a jack of all trades, your money would be better spent on one of the other great Android phones that are out right now. With the 10 Pro, you're settling for average cameras and fewer OS upgrades, plus you'll want to check with your carrier to make sure that the phone can access its local 5G network.

In other words, if you're ready to use one of the best gaming phones on the market, this RedMagic deal is an outstanding opportunity. But if you just want a phone that's good at, well, being a phone, I've got plenty of other deals to recommend.