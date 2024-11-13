The Redmagic 10 Pro+ is basically a power bank attached to a gaming phone

What you need to know

ZTE's Nubia unveiled the Redmagic 10 Pro series in China, with two models available: 10 Pro and 10 Pro+.

Both models are identical, but the 10 Pro+ has a bigger 7050mAh battery, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Both devices use the latest Qualcomm silicon and come with Android 15.

The devices will be available globally — including North America — starting December 3.

ZTE's Nubia sub-brand does a good job catering to enthusiasts, and the Redmagic series is always a good choice if you want a gaming-focused device. The Redmagic 9 Pro got a lot right, but Nubia is turning things up a notch with the debut of the Redmagic 10 Pro+.

The device continues Nubia's distinct gamer aesthetic, with bold styling and a boxy design. You still get plenty of buttons on the right, an all-screen design that isn't marred by a cutout, and with a sizeable 6.85-inch 144Hz AMOLED panel, the phone is an absolute unit.

What's immediately interesting with the phone is that the Redmagic 10 Pro+ has a gargantuan 7050mAh battery with 120W charging, which even by 2025 standards is a lot. Like other Chinese brands, Nubia is using silicon-carbon battery tech to increase the density, and that's how the brand was able to cram a larger battery while retaining the same 229g weight as the 9 Pro.

Similar to other 2025 flagships, Nubia went with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite on both Redmagic phones. Although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is still plenty powerful, the new platform has sizeable gains across the board.

There's also a regular Redmagic 10 Pro that has a 6500mAh battery and 80W charging, and that model comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While other brands usually differentiate models with cameras, Nubia isn't going that here — both the 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ have the same design, same AMOLED panel, and identical cameras. The only difference is the storage configurations, and battery size.

The 10 Pro+, meanwhile, comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage as standard. Both devices run Android 15 out of the box, and Nubia has unique extras that cater to gamers on the software side of things.

The devices are now available in China, with an international debut on December 3 — you can sign up on Nubia's global website if you're interested. The series starts at 4,999 RMB ($693) in China, and it should cost about the same globally.