RedMagic 9S Pro review: Another gaming phone home run

The RedMagic 9S Pro might look almost the same as its predecessor, but it’s still a great deal. At $649, you’re getting top-tier gaming performance, fast charging, and solid battery life, all wrapped up in an all-screen design. Sure, it’s not perfect—cameras and software support could be better—but for the price, it’s hard to beat the value this phone offers.

RedMagic loves cramming its gaming phones with insane features, and we saw that with the RedMagic 9 Pro earlier this year. The RedMagic 9S Pro is no exception—it’s a powerhouse packed with all the muscle you need for a seriously epic gaming experience.

The 9S Pro landed only a few months after its predecessor. It might just be a name change with an "S," but it packs an overclocked chipset, a new look, and improved cooling. It’s not a massive upgrade, but that’s expected since it’s more of a mid-year refresh than a full-on new phone.

If you’re new to the RedMagic brand, the 9S Pro won’t let you down if you’re after a top-tier gaming phone. Just be prepared for some ongoing software issues that can still be a bit annoying.

RedMagic 9S Pro: Price and availability

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

The RedMagic 9S Pro comes in four versions. The base Sleet model, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at $649. The Cyclone and Snowfall models, both packing 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, go for $799. And then there's the Frost model, which has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, also priced at $649.

The RedMagic 9S Pro keeps the same pricing as the 9 Pro, with one key change: the addition of the entry-level Frost model.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category RedMagic 9 Pro Operating System Redmagic OS 9.5 (Android 14) Display 6.8-inch BOE Q9+ FHD+ OLED (2480x1116), 120Hz refresh, 1600 nits max brightness Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version, Red Core 2 Pro RAM 12GB/16GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 Rear camera 1 50 MP (wide), PDAF, OIS Rear camera 2 50 MP (ultrawide), f/2.2 Rear camera 3 2 MP (depth), f/2.4 Front camera 16 MP (wide), f/2.0, under display Cooling system ICE 13 10-layered system, 22,000 RPM high-speed Turbofan with RGB Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 5G, GPS Security In-screen optical fingerprint sensor, face unlock Audio 3.5mm headphone jack, dual three-dimensional 1115K speakers, DTS:X Ultra, Snapdragon Sound Battery 6500mAh, 80W wired Dimensions 164 x 76.4 x 8.9mm

RedMagic 9S Pro: What I like

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

I’m a big fan of the RedMagic 9S Pro’s boxy design that’s both eye-catching and practical, and RedMagic fully owns it with those flush rear cameras. Right out of the box, you’ll notice its hefty, solid build—this thing feels substantial. It’s visually striking, something you don’t see much in phones these days. Best of all, it avoids the over-the-top, flashy look that plagues so many gaming phones. It’s bold, sure, but there’s a clean, industrial vibe that’s hard not to love.

I have no gripes with this design approach. If you’ve used the RedMagic 9 Pro, the 9S Pro will feel right at home. It’s still a chunky, heavy phone, but that’s the price you pay for a massive 6.8-inch display and all the guts of the ICE 13.5 cooling system.

Sure, the weight might bug some people, and those sharp edges aren’t exactly hand-friendly, but it’s a seriously good-looking phone that feels rock-solid like it could survive a drop off a cliff.

The cooling fan lights up when it’s spinning but otherwise blends right in with the vertical camera stack. As for the shoulder buttons, they’ve got their own lighting, too, doubling as status or notification indicators. You can pick from seven colors and effects like flashing, breathing, or a steady glow.

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

One of the coolest things here is the edge-to-edge display—no camera notch, no hole, just pure screen. The front camera is tucked under the display like RedMagic’s done before, and I love it because it lets your games take center stage. There’s a tiny bezel around the edges, with the bottom a bit thicker, but it’s so close to even you won’t really care.

The screen comes in at 1116×2480 pixels, which isn’t the highest resolution out there, but it’s spot-on for gaming. A lower resolution helps the GPU keep things running smoothly, so frame rates stay high. Plus, it’s sharp enough that even small text is easy to read.

The panel’s peak brightness of 1600 nits also isn’t the brightest out there, but it’s more than enough for comfortable outdoor use. In everyday situations, the display’s brightness held up just fine, rarely needing an extra boost.

The display has subtly rounded corners, and the edges are gently curved, making it more comfortable to hold. Plus, the pre-applied screen protector blends right in, so you don’t have to worry about putting one on yourself.

The seamless display is perfect for watching movies or TV shows and gaming.

RedMagic has fine-tuned the 9S Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version. This overclocked version of the already powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 boosts performance while keeping power usage in check. Plus, AI optimizations make the gaming experience even smoother and more responsive.

While the marketing hype around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version sounds impressive, the real-world performance difference compared to the standard version is likely minimal. The overclocked chip does offer a slight boost, but in everyday use, you probably won’t notice much of a difference, especially with less demanding tasks. To really see what the chip can do, you’d need to put it through its paces with some heavy-duty Android games.

When you dive into games like Genshin Impact or other graphically demanding titles, the 9S Pro just powers through, thanks to the 1GHz Red Core 2 Pro gaming chip. In its highest performance mode, the 9S Pro consistently hit 60fps with zero crashes, stuttering, or loading hiccups. Animations were smooth, and every action felt instant. Even in intense gaming moments, there’s no slowdown, and the large display makes it easy to see and control everything.

The RedMagic 9S Pro shines in gaming performance, but heavy sessions, especially with high-performance modes on, can make it heat up fast. To avoid discomfort, it’s a good idea to use a case or controller. Without them, the aluminum frame can get pretty warm after a while.

Many flagship phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 can struggle with heat and performance dips. However, the RedMagic 9S Pro’s advanced cooling system, including the active fan, allows it to maintain peak performance for longer. This means you get a smooth, responsive gaming experience, even during the most demanding sessions.

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

The RedMagic 9S Pro’s performance isn’t just about gaming—it shines in everyday use, too. Whether you’re scrolling through apps, switching between tasks, or handling more demanding apps, it does everything smoothly and effortlessly, showing off just how capable this device really is.

The RedMagic 9S Pro’s internal fan runs surprisingly quietly, which is a big win for a high-performance gaming device. Considering how important it is for keeping temperatures in check, it’s impressive. The quiet fan makes the whole gaming experience better by cutting down on distractions and creating a more immersive environment.

The device comes loaded with a solid set of gaming features, building on what previous models already nailed. While a lot of these features will feel familiar to RedMagic fans, the brand keeps adding cool new stuff with each release. It’s definitely one of the most packed gaming toolkits on any phone.

One feature I really dig is the touch-sensitive triggers with built-in LEDs. They light up, making it way easier to find them during gameplay. And it’s not just for show—the LEDs also double as notification lights, which is a nice touch.

RedMagic 9S Pro: What I don't like

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

The rear cameras on the RedMagic 9S Pro aren’t on par with other Android camera phones, but they do a solid job in good lighting. They’re more than enough for snapping everyday moments and social media content, covering the basic photography needs of a gaming phone.

The RedMagic 9S Pro sticks with the same camera setup as its predecessor, focusing more on gaming performance than photography. While the camera has improved over time, it still lags behind dedicated camera phones, especially in image quality and versatility. That said, given the price, the camera does a decent job for most users.

You’re getting the same 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor that’s been in the last few models. It’s a solid camera, but it's not exactly groundbreaking or new.

The primary camera takes shots with slightly muted colors, and while it handles detail well in good lighting, shadows, and darker areas can look a bit blurry. The ultrawide camera struggles in low light, with less detail in the images. RedMagic applies distortion correction, but the results can still show some unnatural artifacts.

If there’s one major downside to Nubia’s all-screen design, it’s the 9S Pro’s 16MP under-display selfie camera. The selfies are pretty awful—detail, exposure, and dynamic range are all lacking, making it worse than even some budget phones with a regular front-facing camera.

RedMagic 9S Pro camera samples

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central) (Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

Another thing that’s a bit annoying is how the front camera gives hazy shots because of the screen above it. It’s decent for quick calls or streaming with friends while gaming, but if you’re into taking selfies for Instagram or want something more polished, you’ll be let down.

On the software front, RedMagic’s software used to be a bit of a mess, but the company has come a long way in the past couple of years. These days, using a RedMagic device day-to-day is glitch-free and pretty enjoyable.

The RedMagic 9S Pro runs on Android 14 with RedMagic OS 9.5 on top. While the interface can be a bit quirky at times, it gives you plenty of customization options to tweak things like themes, wallpapers, and menu colors to match your style.

Nubia claims that all models get "more than two years of software support" and promises at least one major Android update per year. However, it's unclear how long this will actually last. Compared to companies like Google and Samsung, which offer up to seven years of support, this feels a bit lacking.

At the end of the day, you’ve got to make some trade-offs to keep a $649 price tag on a phone with the latest Snapdragon. But when it comes to gaming, the RedMagic 9S Pro absolutely delivers, and that’s what really matters.

RedMagic 9S Pro: Competition

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Nubia and ASUS are usually at the top of our gaming phone rankings, so the new ROG Phone 9 series might catch your eye. But if you’re not looking to break the bank, the ROG Phone 8 from last year is still a beast and a way better deal.

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 might not be the newest model, but it’s still a solid pick. While it might not have the same bang-for-your-buck appeal as the RedMagic 9S Pro, its better software support, improved camera, and more comfortable design make it a great all-around gaming phone. You can also go for the beefier ROG Phone 8 Pro if you want a little more power.

Additionally, the iQOO 12 is a solid competitor in the budget gaming phone category, offering impressive value for its price. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset delivers performance on par with the RedMagic 9S Pro and even beats it with 120W fast charging. However, it falls short in the gaming department without features like dedicated cooling and shoulder triggers, which are a must for hardcore mobile gamers.

RedMagic 9S Pro: Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

You should buy it if...

You're after a solid value phone with great performance and an enormous battery.

You prefer a phone that stays cool even during those marathon gaming sessions.

You want a phone that lasts all day and charges up in no time.

You should not buy it if...

You're after top-notch camera performance, since the RedMagic 9S Pro might not be your best bet.

You're not a fan of generic-looking interfaces.

Limited software support is a dealbreaker for you.

The RedMagic 9S Pro is a powerhouse when it comes to gaming, with hardware that can handle even the most demanding tasks without breaking a sweat. Its advanced cooling system keeps things cool, while the overclocked chipset ensures smooth, lag-free performance in even the most intense gaming sessions. It's easily one of the most powerful smartphones out there right now. But it’s not just about gaming. The 9S Pro also delivers a solid all-around package, featuring a classic headphone jack, a stunning OLED display, and a big battery with fast charging to keep you in the game longer.

While the RedMagic 9S Pro is a beast when it comes to gaming, it doesn’t quite shine as an all-around smartphone. The lack of an IP rating and its underwhelming camera performance might be dealbreakers for those looking for a phone that excels in both gaming and everyday tasks. Sure, it offers solid value compared to premium flagships and gaming phones like the ROG Phone 9, but its durability and photography shortcomings might hold it back from claiming a top spot in the broader smartphone market.

If you're not too fussed about the camera or software quirks, and you're just after a beastly gaming phone with cool stuff like built-in cooling and air triggers, the RedMagic 9S Pro is a solid pick. It's a bit of overkill, but it’s a lot cheaper than the newer ROG phones and still delivers serious performance. If gaming is your top priority, you can’t go wrong here.