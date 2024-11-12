The next RedMagic gaming phone is set to break some records

What you need to know

Official images reveal the RedMagic 10 Pro series will come in several color options: Dark Knight, Day Warrior, and two Deuterium Transparent variants with transparent backs.

The Deuterium models stand out with their unique transparent backs, while the Dark Knight and Day Warrior have a bold metallic, angular design.

The top-end model could pack 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage—perfect for high-performance gaming.

Nubia has revealed official RedMagic 10 Pro renders, flaunting a clean, minimalist look with a flat design and uninterrupted, edge-to-edge display, with no selfie camera cutout to break the view.

New high-res images posted by the company on Weibo show that the next-gen gaming phone will come in a mix of color options, including Dark Knight, Day Warrior, Deuterium Transparent Dark Night, and Deuterium Transparent Silver Wing (via Android Headlines).

The Deuterium models stand out with their unique design, featuring transparent upper back panels. Meanwhile, the Dark Knight and Day Warrior versions go for a more classic look but still turn heads with a metallic, angular style.

The RedMagic 10 Pro makes a bold statement with its entirely flat design. Like its predecessor, the RedMagic 9 Pro, it eliminates the rear camera bump for an uninterrupted look. The full-view display takes things further with no notches or cutouts, all thanks to its under-display camera technology.

The device features impressively slim bezels, and it’s set to break records for both bezel thickness and screen-to-body ratio. Rumors suggest the phone will pack a 6.86-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The RedMagic 10 series stays true to its gaming roots with a classic triple-camera setup. Its ergonomic design includes gaming trigger buttons, a fan vent, a model slider switch, and a power button placed along the ridge edge for easy access.

Given its gaming focus, the rumored 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for the top-end RedMagic 10 Pro are exactly what you'd expect from a powerhouse device.

With the Qualcomm logo on the back, it's clear the RedMagic 10 Pro will pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Paired with the Pro Plus model’s record-breaking Antutu score, this combo promises some seriously impressive performance.

Meanwhile, the RedMagic 10 Pro Plus is set to be a powerhouse, offering not just top-tier performance but also incredible battery life. With a huge 7,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging, you’ll be able to game for hours without stressing about battery life. The standard and Pro models are also expected to pack impressive battery power.