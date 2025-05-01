What you need to know

A Weibo tipster claims REDMAGIC is developing a new gaming tablet, which could launch in May "at the earliest" or June "at the latest."

The tipster suggests the tablet will offer a slightly smaller 9 inch OLED display with the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

REDMAGIC launched the Nova gaming tablet last September with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a 10,100mAh battery, and a 10.9-inch display.

If you're looking for a new gaming tablet, you might be spoiled for choice as rumors heat up about a new challenger.

These rumors branch off a post from Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, claiming this new gaming tablet could come from REDMAGIC's kitchen (via 9to5Google). The tipster claims the OEM could opt for an OLED screen instead of the LCD provided on its tablet from late 2024. Moreover, there's speculation that REDMAGIC's next gaming tablet screen could be "custom" with a "high-refresh" rate at 9 inches.

DCS purports the company could grab Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, for its 2025 gaming addition.

The comments hold more, with the tipster replying to user interest and claiming this device could launch "May at the earliest, June at the latest."

While some of the more "exciting" specs weren't speculated, we have REDMAGIC's latest release, the Nova, to compare the rumors to. The tablet launched with a slightly larger screen — 10.9 inches — than what we're seeing rumored currently. It took things further with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Internally, REDMAGIC packed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 20,000 RPM fan, and many more thermal gymnastics within it to keep the tablet cool for longer gaming sessions.

Powering it is a 10,100mAh battery. It remains to be seen just how far REDMAGIC will push these key areas when this new version arrives (if it's to be expected). Another key takeaway is its launch, which was in early September 2024. The company quickly turned around with an international launch announcement a couple of weeks later.

With the tipster's "May at the earliest, June at the latest" assumption, the initial debut would concern China, leaving global consumers (potentially) waiting for a global rollout shortly after. This is all pure speculation, so keep your eyes peeled for more official information.

In other news, Lenovo teased a gaming addition of its own: the Legion Tab Gen 4. Perhaps there's some competition brewing as these two devices could launch around similar times.